PRRD Postpones Roles Essential for Compliance with New Emergency Act

In a recent move that underscores a growing dissatisfaction with new legislation and a heightened consciousness of rural tax burdens, the Peace River Regional District (PRRD), one of the largest regional districts in British Columbia, has deferred the creation of two full-time positions essential for compliance with the revised Emergency Disaster and Management Act. The roles in question – an emergency program officer and an emergency program coordinator – are now in legislative limbo, as the PRRD grapples with the implications of this new act.

Legislative Concerns and Tax Burdens

The decision to postpone the creation of these roles was made during a PRRD board meeting held on January 25. The move was fuelled by concerns over increased taxes for rural residents and a perceived inadequacy in the province's handling of the new legislation. Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Shawn Dahlen articulated these concerns, indicating that the PRRD is currently not moving forward with these roles until a clear directive is provided by the board.

Rural Resistance and Wildfire Worries

Directors, particularly those from rural areas, expressed reluctance to hire for these positions without a thorough understanding of the potential penalties for non-compliance and the actual responsibilities these roles entail. They also proposed that the funds could be better allocated to fire suppression equipment, a pressing issue considering ongoing wildfire challenges in Northern B.C.

Seeking Clarification and Funding

The PRRD directors are now looking for additional engagement and clarification from the province on these new legislative requirements. The topic will be revisited at the February 8 board meeting after the Union of BC Municipalities hosts an Electoral Area Directors' forum. There is also a call for potential funding to support the implementation of these legislative requirements, a move that could alleviate some of the burden on rural taxpayers.