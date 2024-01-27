In a joint statement issued on January 26, Provincial Ministers and the shishalh Nation leadership came together to denounce the inflammatory statements and death threats that arose during the public comment period for the shishalh swiya Dock Management Plan (DMP). The statement was a unified message from Nathan Cullen, Minister of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship; Murray Rankin, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation; and lhe hiwus yalxwemult (Chief Lenora Joe).
Joint Condemnation of Disrespectful Behavior
The leaders explicitly denounced the disrespectful behavior and extended their sympathies to those affected. They further emphasized their support for all members of the shishalh Nation who have been impacted by these actions. This response follows the Nation's statement regarding misleading social media posts and the defacement of a long house in the Garden Bay area, highlighting the severity of the situation.
Commitment to Anti-Racist Engagement
The ministers also affirmed that any racist submissions would not be considered in the DMP process. They reiterated their commitment to an anti-racist and human rights-protective engagement process. In the face of such adversity, the reaffirmation of their commitment to the protection of human rights and the fight against racism is a powerful message.
Future of the DMP Consultation
The public consultation, part of a joint decision-making strategy with the shishalh Nation under the 2018 Foundation Agreement, is set to close on February 16. Following this, a summary document of the DMP consultation feedback will be released soon, with all contributions to be considered in determining the next steps for dock management in shishalh swiya.
Provincial Ministers and shishalh Nation Leadership Denounce Threats and Disrespect During DMP Comment Period
A joint statement from Provincial Ministers and the shishalh Nation leadership condemns inflammatory statements and death threats during the public comment period for the shishalh swiya DMP.
