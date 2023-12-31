en English
Canada

Provincial Government Moves to Enhance Cell Phone Coverage on Highways

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 31, 2023 at 4:31 pm EST
In an ambitious move to bridge the connectivity gap, the provincial government, led by Andrew Parsons, the Minister of Industry, Energy, and Technology, has embarked on an initiative to enhance cell phone coverage along its highways, notably the Trans Canada and other branch roads currently lacking service. This undertaking is a response to the hesitance of mobile phone providers to invest in the needed infrastructure, considering the expansive and sparsely populated areas of the province.

Government Takes Action

The provincial government took a decisive step in December by issuing a Request for Proposals (RFP). The purpose of the RFP is to present a compelling business case to mobile phone providers, enticing them to expand their services. While acknowledging that enhancing cell phone coverage is not the primary responsibility of the government, Parsons has expressed a readiness for the province to invest and cooperate with the mobile phone industry to find feasible solutions for enhancing connectivity.

The Challenge of Connectivity

Providing reliable cell phone coverage over vast, sparsely populated areas poses a major challenge. The infrastructure required is expensive and potentially unprofitable, leading to mobile providers’ reluctance to commit. Yet, the need for reliable connectivity along these roads is undeniable, particularly for travelers. This initiative by the provincial government signals a commitment to addressing the digital divide and ensuring that all residents and travelers have access to reliable cell phone coverage.

Collaboration for Progress

In the pursuit of enhanced connectivity, the government’s willingness to collaborate with the mobile phone industry is a significant step forward. By presenting a compelling business case and expressing readiness to invest, the government is not just acknowledging the issue, but actively seeking solutions. This collaborative approach may well serve as a model for other regions facing similar challenges in providing reliable mobile phone coverage.

Canada
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

