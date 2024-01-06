Provincial Exhibition of Manitoba Invites New Blood: Call for Directors and Shareholders

The Provincial Exhibition of Manitoba, in a spirited effort to breathe new life into its board, has opened the doors for nominations of directors and shareholders. The call for these nominations comes at a time of transition for the organization, with the election of board members slated for the annual shareholders meeting on January 23.

A Call for Community Involvement

The meeting, set to take place at the historic Dome Building at 7:30 p.m., promises to be more than just a change of guard. It will also serve as a platform to review the organization’s events from the past year, including the much-celebrated Manitoba Summer Fair, Manitoba Ag Ex, and the Royal Manitoba Winter Fair.

Outgoing president Kathy Cleaver, in her address, underlined the importance of community involvement in the running of the organization. She pointed out that buying a $10 share not only offers the right to vote but also the opportunity to run for a director’s position.

The Expectations from New Directors

Directors at the Provincial Exhibition of Manitoba are not mere figureheads. They are expected to actively contribute to the organization’s committees and potentially even chair them. The board, at present, comprises six full-time staff, four part-time staff, and 39 directors.

The call for nominations has put 14 director positions up for grabs. These coveted spots come with varying term lengths, offering nominees a degree of flexibility.

Valued Skills and Nomination Deadline

Nominees with expertise in agriculture, business, marketing, and communications are particularly valued. This focus mirrors the organization’s commitment to these key areas and its drive to propel them forward.

The organization encourages interested parties to submit their nominations by January 19, 2024, through its official website. The clock is ticking, and the opportunity to shape the future of the Provincial Exhibition of Manitoba awaits.

