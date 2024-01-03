Province-Wide Warrant Issued for Kelowna’s Most Wanted, Corey James Pashe

In a recent development, Crime Stoppers has issued a province-wide warrant for Corey James Pashe, a 35-year-old individual, with the birth date of October 27, 1988. Pashe is currently wanted for a break and enter to commit an indictable offence and possession of break and enter instruments.

Profile of the Wanted

Described as a non-white male, Pashe stands 5’11” tall, weighs 161 lbs, and sports brown hair and eyes. He is now regarded as Kelowna’s most wanted individual, with Crime Stoppers Kelowna providing a photograph for public identification.

Public Warning and Reward

The public has been strongly advised not to approach Pashe if sighted but to immediately contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit their website to provide any information that could lead to his arrest. In order to expedite his capture, Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information that results in Pashe’s arrest.

Official Case File

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have assigned case file number 2022-72902 to this ongoing investigation. This step by the RCMP underlines the seriousness of the situation and underscores the need for public cooperation in bringing Pashe to justice.