Province-Wide Warrant Issued for Kelowna’s Most Wanted, Corey James Pashe
In a recent development, Crime Stoppers has issued a province-wide warrant for Corey James Pashe, a 35-year-old individual, with the birth date of October 27, 1988. Pashe is currently wanted for a break and enter to commit an indictable offence and possession of break and enter instruments.
Profile of the Wanted
Described as a non-white male, Pashe stands 5’11” tall, weighs 161 lbs, and sports brown hair and eyes. He is now regarded as Kelowna’s most wanted individual, with Crime Stoppers Kelowna providing a photograph for public identification.
Public Warning and Reward
The public has been strongly advised not to approach Pashe if sighted but to immediately contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit their website to provide any information that could lead to his arrest. In order to expedite his capture, Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information that results in Pashe’s arrest.
Official Case File
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have assigned case file number 2022-72902 to this ongoing investigation. This step by the RCMP underlines the seriousness of the situation and underscores the need for public cooperation in bringing Pashe to justice.
