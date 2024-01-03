en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Province-Wide Warrant Issued for Kelowna’s Most Wanted, Corey James Pashe

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:26 pm EST
Province-Wide Warrant Issued for Kelowna’s Most Wanted, Corey James Pashe

In a recent development, Crime Stoppers has issued a province-wide warrant for Corey James Pashe, a 35-year-old individual, with the birth date of October 27, 1988. Pashe is currently wanted for a break and enter to commit an indictable offence and possession of break and enter instruments.

Profile of the Wanted

Described as a non-white male, Pashe stands 5’11” tall, weighs 161 lbs, and sports brown hair and eyes. He is now regarded as Kelowna’s most wanted individual, with Crime Stoppers Kelowna providing a photograph for public identification.

Public Warning and Reward

The public has been strongly advised not to approach Pashe if sighted but to immediately contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit their website to provide any information that could lead to his arrest. In order to expedite his capture, Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information that results in Pashe’s arrest.

Official Case File

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have assigned case file number 2022-72902 to this ongoing investigation. This step by the RCMP underlines the seriousness of the situation and underscores the need for public cooperation in bringing Pashe to justice.

0
Canada Crime
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
1 min ago
Midori Group Inc. Withdraws Securities Offering, Triggers Market Sell-Off
In an unexpected turn of events, British Columbia-based corporation, Midori Group Inc., has revoked its registration statement on Form F-1 from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The company initially filed this statement as part of a proposed securities offering, but has now decided to postpone the offering. Midori Calls Off Securities Offering The registration
Midori Group Inc. Withdraws Securities Offering, Triggers Market Sell-Off
Icy Conditions Trigger Vehicle Accident in Elmira: Hydro Pole Knocked Down
9 mins ago
Icy Conditions Trigger Vehicle Accident in Elmira: Hydro Pole Knocked Down
Mother Convicted of Second-Degree Murder Dies in Prison
9 mins ago
Mother Convicted of Second-Degree Murder Dies in Prison
MV Coho Ferry to Pause Operations; Arizona Border Crossings to Reopen
2 mins ago
MV Coho Ferry to Pause Operations; Arizona Border Crossings to Reopen
Chrystia Freeland's Transportation Expenses Scrutinized Amid Climate Advocacy
6 mins ago
Chrystia Freeland's Transportation Expenses Scrutinized Amid Climate Advocacy
Canada Tackles Rising Living Costs, Blue Jays Fans Disappointed by Ohtani's Move
8 mins ago
Canada Tackles Rising Living Costs, Blue Jays Fans Disappointed by Ohtani's Move
Latest Headlines
World News
Chelsea FC Inks Sponsorship Deal with Crypto Firm BingX
17 seconds
Chelsea FC Inks Sponsorship Deal with Crypto Firm BingX
Michigan Proposes Homeless Bill of Rights Amid Rising Homelessness
40 seconds
Michigan Proposes Homeless Bill of Rights Amid Rising Homelessness
Prime Minister Albanese's Undisclosed Meeting with Qantas CEO Sparks Controversy
52 seconds
Prime Minister Albanese's Undisclosed Meeting with Qantas CEO Sparks Controversy
Tronox BSBL A-Grade Basketball Season 2024: A Packed Schedule Post-Holiday Break
1 min
Tronox BSBL A-Grade Basketball Season 2024: A Packed Schedule Post-Holiday Break
Unprecedented 23 Wickets Fall in a Day at Newlands, Casting Spotlight on Pitch Conditions
1 min
Unprecedented 23 Wickets Fall in a Day at Newlands, Casting Spotlight on Pitch Conditions
Peshawar High Court Grants Protective Bail to PTI Leader Zartaj Gul Amidst Corruption Allegations
2 mins
Peshawar High Court Grants Protective Bail to PTI Leader Zartaj Gul Amidst Corruption Allegations
Kenyan Government Proposes Resource Pool to Bolster Universal Health Coverage
2 mins
Kenyan Government Proposes Resource Pool to Bolster Universal Health Coverage
India's External Affairs Minister Anticipates Challenges in 2024: A New Direction for Policies
2 mins
India's External Affairs Minister Anticipates Challenges in 2024: A New Direction for Policies
Stoke City and Brighton Set for Historic FA Cup Clash
2 mins
Stoke City and Brighton Set for Historic FA Cup Clash
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
36 mins
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
37 mins
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
1 hour
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
1 hour
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Intervenes for Nationals Detained in Myanmar
3 hours
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Intervenes for Nationals Detained in Myanmar

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app