PROSTAID Calgary Meeting to Discuss Tai Chi for Cancer Prevention

Prostate cancer patients, survivors, and their caregivers have a date to mark on their calendars. On February 21, 2024, PROSTAID Calgary will host a general monthly support meeting at the CKE Community Centre. With an option to participate virtually via Zoom, this gathering is designed to provide much-needed support and education, as well as to discuss new developments in prostate cancer detection, testing, and treatment.

A Focus on Proactive Health Management

This particular meeting will feature healthcare specialists, including epidemiologist and health sciences professor, Dr. Lin Yang. With a special focus on the impacts of obesity and physical activity on cancer risk and outcomes, Dr. Yang will discuss the use of tai chi for cancer prevention and survival. The traditional Chinese therapeutic exercise is increasingly being recognized for its physical, mental, and spiritual benefits.

PROSTAID Calgary: A Beacon of Support

Established in 1993, PROSTAID Calgary has been raising public awareness and advocating for prostate cancer solutions on a provincial level. Apart from the general monthly support meetings, the organization also hosts two informal gatherings every month, providing a platform for networking and personal support. Participants can attend the meetings for free, either in person or online, with RSVP required for a custom link.

Resourceful and Resolute

PROSTAID Calgary offers various resources to help educate and support prostate cancer patients and their caregivers. Among them, their website and the journal, 'The Digital Examiner', stand out, providing updated information and insights about prostate cancer and the organization's work. As they continue their mission, their efforts contribute significantly towards creating a supportive community for those affected by prostate cancer.