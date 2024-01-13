Prospector Metals Corp. Updates Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering

In a significant update to its non-brokered private placement announced on January 3, 2024, Prospector Metals Corp., a Vancouver-based mining company, has outlined plans to raise up to $2,000,000 in gross proceeds. The company will issue two sets of units at varied prices: up to 9,090,909 units at $0.11 each and up to 6,666,666 units at $0.15 each.

Offering Structure and Conditions

Each unit issued by Prospector Metals Corp. includes one post-consolidation common share and half of a common share purchase warrant. Each complete warrant can be converted into one common share at $0.30 for a period of two years from the date they are issued. Notably, if the closing price of the common shares remains at or above $0.50 for 10 consecutive trading days, Prospector reserves the right to accelerate the expiry date of the warrants.

Funds Allocation and Regulatory Approval

Prospector Metals Corp. has earmarked $1,000,000 from the net proceeds for preliminary assessment and prospecting of the ML Property in the Yukon Territory. The remaining funds will be channeled towards a detailed geophysical survey at the Devon Ni-Cu Project in Ontario, and for general working capital. The offering is awaiting regulatory approval, which includes the TSX Venture Exchange. It has been mentioned that there may be finders’ fees associated with the offering and a hold period of four months and one day on the securities issued.

Participation and Exemptions

Management and related parties may participate in the offering, with certain exemptions from requirements. This latest press release is not an offer of securities in the United States. Prospector Metals Corp., a member of the Discovery Group, is an early-stage exploration company focusing on gold and base metal prospects. It aims to create shareholder value through new discoveries on district-scale projects.