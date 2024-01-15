Propulsion System Issue Forces Cancellation of Several Sailings on Duke Point-Tsawwassen Route

In a significant disruption to marine transit, a series of sailings on the Duke Point-Tsawwassen route were cancelled due to a propulsion system malfunction with the Coastal Celebration ferry. The morning sailings that bore the brunt of this technical glitch included the 5:15 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. departures from Duke Point, as well as the 7:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. departures from Tsawwassen.

Afternoon Sailings in the Balance

B.C. Ferries, the body responsible for the operations, is actively working to fix the problem. However, they have also issued a warning of potential cancellations for the afternoon sailings, specifically the 3:15 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. from Duke Point and the 5:45 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. from Tsawwassen.

Customer Service Springs into Action

To manage the fallout, customers with bookings on the cancelled sailings are being contacted by B.C. Ferries' customer service centre. The aim is to arrange alternate sailings for the impacted passengers or to process cancellations and refunds where necessary.

Inclement Weather Adds to the Woes

Adding to the day's challenges, the cold weather caused the taps in the women's washroom on the Horseshoe Bay-Nanaimo 5:15 a.m. ferry to freeze. Ferry staff are currently attempting to thaw the pipes. In the meantime, passengers are being directed to other washrooms where the faucets are operational.

This event underscores the fragility of marine transportation systems and the swift actions required by operators like B.C. Ferries to manage disruptions, ensuring minimal inconvenience to passengers.