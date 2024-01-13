en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Business

Property Tax Hike Looms for Residents in Callander and Caledon

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:04 pm EST
Property Tax Hike Looms for Residents in Callander and Caledon

In a significant move impacting homeowners, residents in the municipality of Callander are bracing for a property tax rate increase. This decision comes after a detailed evaluation of the local financial landscape and municipal budgets. Homes valued at a staggering $500,000 are staring at a monthly increase of $21.41, a direct result of a 4.5 percent tax rate hike. Simultaneously, homes pegged at $325,000 will encounter a monthly surge of $13.92.

Official Confirmation in March

The final word on these tax rates will arrive at a council meeting slated for March. The prolonged timeline for finalizing the tax rates is strategic, allowing the municipality to incorporate all pertinent financial data from sundry agencies and boards that impact Callander’s economic scenario. This method provides the municipal staff the leeway to adjust the final tax figures if necessary, ensuring their accurate reflection of the financial landscape.

Ashley Bilodeau’s Statement

Ashley Bilodeau, Callander’s Senior Municipal Director, shed light on the tax revision. She highlighted that even though the budget is set, the municipality retains the prerogative to revise the tax rate based on the final numbers from these external agencies and boards. This flexibility ensures that the tax rates are appropriately aligned with the financial landscape affecting the municipality.

Comparison with Caledon

In a parallel development, Caledon residents are also preparing for a 3.5 percent property tax increase in 2024, as per the proposed budget available online for public viewing. The Town is urging residents to voice their views on the proposed budget through a survey. The proposed budget accounts for nearly $6 million in unavoidable operating budget increases, inflationary pressures leading to a nearly $2.5 million hike in expenses, and new staff or programs adding over a $1 million increase in expenses. Interestingly, Caledon is set to witness nearly $3.5 million in tax revenue from new homes and businesses in 2024. The proposed balanced operating budget for 2024 hovers just below $145.2 million for revenues and expenses alike. The Town is proposing an investment of $63.8 million for capital projects in 2024, funded by collected property taxes, debt funding, and projected increases in tax-funded capital in the forthcoming years.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

