Prominent Downtown Barrie Building Poised for New Ownership and Name Change

Change is on the horizon for the city of Barrie as a key building, currently known as the Lakeview Corporate Centre, is set to change hands and potentially bear a new name as the Barrie City Centre. The building, positioned at the heart of downtown Barrie at 90 Collier St. and 55 Mulcaster St., has been largely vacant due to ongoing legal proceedings involving its current mortgage holders.

Potential New Owners

The prospective owners, Jamie Massie, Dino Melchior, and Mike Stollery, are in the throes of acquiring the property through a court process. Jamie Massie, having expressed a deep commitment to revitalizing the space, is keen to transform the building into a vibrant hub of activity. Despite the building's current state, it boasts reputable tenants such as BMO, Bill Gosling Outsourcing, and the Canadian National Institute for the Blind.

The Promise of Revitalization

Barrie's Mayor Alex Nuttall is optimistic about the deal, emphasizing the potential benefits of local ownership and the promise of renewed activity and investment in the downtown area. The building, currently three-quarters empty, could soon see a surge in occupancy rates. Melchior Management has already pledged to occupy a floor, and Mike Stollery, the founder of AutoIQ, a network of automotive dealerships, is among the potential new owners. The prospect of local ownership and the promise of new life breathing into the building are seen as positive signs for the future of downtown Barrie.

Future Possibilities

There is also speculation about the possibility of the city replacing the old city hall with this office tower. While this is not confirmed, the prospect adds an extra dimension to the potential benefits of the deal. The sale of the Lakeview Corporate Centre and its potential renaming to Barrie City Centre signals a new chapter in the city's downtown history, one that could see the area become a hub of renewed activity and investment.