Prohibited Driver Insures Motorcycle: A Loophole in the System?

In a development that has sparked a national debate, Roy Heide, a man infamous for his long record of impaired driving convictions, was found to have insured his motorcycle despite being legally prohibited from driving in British Columbia, Canada. Heide, who currently holds a staggering count of 21 impaired driving convictions, was involved in a crash in August 2022. It’s worth noting that at the time of the incident, he was unlicensed and legally barred from driving, yet he somehow managed to register and insure his vehicle with the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia (ICBC).

Loopholes in the System?

The ICBC, when questioned about this anomaly, stated that the mandate of insuring a vehicle falls under the responsibility of the vehicle’s registered owner rather than the driver. Interestingly, according to the corporation, this process does not require the presentation of a valid driver’s licence. However, ICBC fell short of providing a comprehensive explanation surrounding how a prohibited driver managed to execute this legal maneuver. In British Columbia, high-risk drivers are subject to higher insurance rates through an initiative called the ‘Driver Risk Premium.’

Public Outcry and Concerns

The case of Roy Heide has drawn significant backlash and raised eyebrows among Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Canada and the Abbotsford Police Department. Both entities have openly questioned the rationale behind allowing prohibited drivers to insure vehicles, stating the potential high-risk scenarios such a loophole can create. An individual who had previously rented a room to Heide described him as a ‘problematic’ individual, especially when intoxicated. After a string of issues, Heide was quickly evicted.

Need for Stricter Measures

Steve Sullivan, CEO of MADD Canada, voiced his concerns regarding the matter. He asserted that Heide’s persistence in driving despite legal prohibitions indicates a need for more stringent punitive measures to be put in place. These could include longer prison sentences for repeated offences. Notably, Heide is currently serving a prison sentence of nearly five years for his latest offence. However, it remains to be seen how effective these punitive measures will be in deterring such high-risk individuals from jeopardizing public safety in the future.