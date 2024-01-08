en English
Procurify Successfully Implements Four-Day Workweek: A New Standard in the Making?

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 8, 2024 at 4:57 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 5:24 pm EST
Procurify Successfully Implements Four-Day Workweek: A New Standard in the Making?

In an age where the traditional workweek is being redefined, Procurify, a Vancouver-based spend management software company, has successfully implemented a four-day workweek during the COVID-19 pandemic. At a time when many firms opted for layoffs as a cost-saving measure, Procurify chose a different route. CEO Aman Mann proposed a 20% salary reduction, in exchange for a reduced 32-hour workweek. This strategic move aimed to alleviate the financial burden on the company while simultaneously supporting employees during the economic hardship brought on by the pandemic.

A Resounding Acceptance

The proposal was met with overwhelming acceptance, with only one individual opting to leave the company. This response echoes a growing sentiment among workers worldwide, favoring a more balanced work-life setup. A four-day workweek is often linked to increased productivity, morale, and a healthier work-life balance – benefits that Procurify soon began to witness.

Unexpected Turnaround

In a surprising turn of events, Procurify’s financial situation took a positive turn just three months into the implementation of the four-day workweek. This upswing allowed the company to restore full salaries while maintaining the four-day workweek. This development further cemented the company’s belief in the effectiveness of the reduced work schedule.

Continuing the Four-Day Workweek

The benefits of the four-day workweek extended beyond the balance sheets. Mann observed a significant improvement in concentration, focus, energy, and overall mindset among employees. These improvements led to the decision to make the four-day workweek a permanent feature at Procurify. The company continues to refine its approach to prioritize work effectively and reduce cognitive overload, a common issue in the modern workplace.

A New Standard in the Making?

With the success of the four-day workweek at Procurify, Mann is optimistic about its potential to become a new standard in the corporate world. As companies increasingly leverage artificial intelligence for efficiency, the need for traditional work schedules may diminish, making way for more flexible arrangements. Procurify, which boasts a team of around 180 employees, recently completed a $50 million series C funding round in the fall of 2023, indicating a positive trajectory for the company.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

