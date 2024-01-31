Procurement Ombudsman Uncovers Flaws in Canadian Government's Contracting Practices

A recent report from the procurement ombudsman has shed light on critical issues with the competitive procurement process associated with Canadian government contracts. The review scrutinized 23 competitive procurements and discovered that excessively restrictive financial evaluation criteria were employed. This led to the dismissal of high-quality, competitively priced bids. The findings highlight a significant problem where 76% of the cases had individuals, referred to as resources, proposed in the winning bids but did not actually contribute to the contracts.

ArriveCan Contract Irregularities

These resources, essentially subcontractors chosen by the bidding companies, are supposed to be evaluated by the businesses to ensure they meet the contract's specific requirements. However, the report by Ombudsman Jeglic revealed that more than 30 such resources associated with ArriveCan-related task authorizations had not been assessed, pointing towards a serious lapse in the contract fulfillment process.

Investigation into Procurement Activities

The Office of the Auditor General (OAG) initiated its audit process in 2023 after the Procurement Ombud decided that there were reasonable grounds to launch a review of procurement activities associated with the creation, implementation, and maintenance of ArriveCAN. The audit scrutinized all aspects of ArriveCAN, including procurement and expected deliverables, to ensure they were managed with due regard for economy, efficiency, and effectiveness.

ArriveCan's Costly Price Tag

The report also uncovered that in approximately 76% of relevant contracts, resources proposed in the winning bid were not involved in any work on the contract. Furthermore, ArriveCAN's $54 million cost is starkly contrasted to the original estimation of $80,000. The OPO report includes 13 recommendations, and the audit process continues with more analysis expected in February.