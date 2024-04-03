Priyanka Chopra Jonas Produces 'Born Hungry': Sash Simpson's Inspirational Journey to Stardom

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has embarked on a new venture, producing the documentary Born Hungry, directed by Barry Avrich. This film delves into the life of Sash Simpson, an abandoned child in Chennai who overcame adversity to become a celebrated chef in Canada. Chopra Jonas, through her production company Purple Pebble Pictures, aims to shine a light on stories of resilience and triumph, with Simpson's narrative fitting perfectly into this vision.

From Streets to Stardom

Sash Simpson's story is nothing short of remarkable. After being left to fend for himself on the streets of Chennai, Simpson found solace in food, often scavenging through garbage bins to survive. His life took a dramatic turn when he was adopted by a Canadian couple, providing him with a new beginning. Simpson's culinary talents flourished in Canada, eventually leading him to become a celebrity chef. 'Born Hungry' not only explores his challenging journey but also his return to India in search of his family, armed only with blurred memories.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas's Vision

Chopra Jonas's decision to produce Born Hungry stems from her fascination with Simpson's resilience and her desire to tell stories that move and inspire audiences. She believes that the documentary will resonate with many, highlighting the power of determination and the human spirit's capacity to overcome insurmountable odds. The collaboration between Chopra Jonas and Avrich brings together a powerhouse of talent, both in front of and behind the camera, promising a documentary that is as compelling as it is inspiring.

A Global Platform

The documentary made its debut at the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival, garnering attention and praise for its gripping narrative and emotional depth. It is slated for screening at the Hot Docs Film Festival in Toronto on April 26, where it is expected to draw a wide audience. 'Born Hungry' not only highlights Simpson's personal journey but also sheds light on broader themes of survival, identity, and the universal search for belonging.

As 'Born Hungry' continues to make its rounds in the festival circuit, it stands as a testament to the power of storytelling in highlighting human resilience. For Priyanka Chopra Jonas, this project is a continuation of her mission to produce content that challenges, educates, and inspires. The documentary's reception at upcoming festivals will undoubtedly pave the way for further discussions on the themes it explores, encouraging audiences worldwide to reflect on their own stories of struggle and success.