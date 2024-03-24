Princess Louise's Golden Keys: From Barrow School Opening to Canadian Gun Show

From royal ceremonies in the UK to a Canadian gun show, the journey of Princess Louise's golden keys encapsulates a fascinating tale of history, travel, and the unpredictable world of antiques. Presented to Princess Louise in the early 1900s during her royal duties, these keys have traversed continents before landing in the hands of antiques dealer Alvis Karlonas in 2007. Despite attempts to sell them online, the keys remain unsold, highlighting their unique place in history over monetary value.

Historical Significance and Discovery

The Barrow Key, a standout piece in the collection, symbolizes the historical connection between the royal family and the town of Barrow. Crafted from 18 karat gold and weighing over 100g, it was presented to Princess Louise by builder William Gladwell during the opening of the Barrow Technical College, now the Nan Tait, in 1903. The key features the Barrow coat of arms and a depiction of the school, showcasing exquisite craftsmanship. The discovery of these keys at a Canadian gun show by Alvis Karlonas, a Lithuanian antiques dealer, adds an intriguing chapter to their story, emphasizing the serendipitous nature of antiques dealing.

Mystery and Connections

The journey of the keys from the hands of the Barr family to a gun show in Canada remains shrouded in mystery. Princess Louise and her husband, the Duke of Argyll John Campbell, had strong ties to Canada, where the duke served as Governor General and Lake Louise was named in the princess's honor. These connections underscore the historical and cultural significance of the keys, bridging stories between the UK and Canada. Despite the lack of bidders for the auction lot, the keys serve as a tangible link to the past, cherished by Karlonas as a conversation piece among friends.

Future Prospects and Interest

While the keys have not found a buyer, their story continues to captivate those interested in royal history and antiques. The Barrow Key, in particular, may hold interest for Barrow's Dock Museum, offering a potential homecoming for this piece of local heritage. Karlonas's open consideration of donating the key back to its original home suggests a hopeful future where these artifacts can be appreciated in a public setting, connecting communities with their royal past. As the keys remain in the private collection of an antiques dealer, their journey from royal hands to a gun show underscores the unpredictable paths historical objects can take.