Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ Topped Regina Public Library’s Most Borrowed List in 2023

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:49 pm EST
Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ Topped Regina Public Library’s Most Borrowed List in 2023

In the realm of literature, 2023 was a year that bore witness to an intriguing blend of royalty, reality, and resilience. The Regina Public Library, a beacon of enlightenment and knowledge in the heartland of Saskatchewan, has disclosed its list of the most borrowed titles for the year. At the pinnacle, standing tall in both the non-fiction category and overall, was Prince Harry’s memoir, ‘Spare’. This revelation underscores the profound influence of popular culture on reading trends, a phenomenon the library’s director of collections, Geoffrey Allan, acknowledged.

Popular Culture Shapes Reading Choices

Delving into the psyche of the library’s patrons, Allan noted a clear correlation between their reading choices and the influences of movies, memoirs, current events, and celebrity gossip. The ascendency of ‘Spare’ to the top spot attests to this reality. The memoir, presenting an unfiltered narrative of Prince Harry’s life as a royal ‘spare,’ resonated deeply with readers, its candid revelations igniting a surge of interest and empathy.

Local and Indigenous Authors Gain Recognition

Charting another significant trend, ‘Truth Telling: Seven Conversations About Indigenous Life in Canada’ by Michelle Good reigned supreme among titles by Saskatchewan authors. This compelling work, effectively bridging the divide between Indigenous experiences and the rest of Canada, also secured the second spot among titles by Indigenous authors. Its success signifies a growing appetite for narratives that unpack the complexities of Indigenous life, reflecting a broader societal shift towards understanding and reconciliation.

The Reign of the Dog Man Series in Children’s Literature

In the realm of children’s literature, Dav Pilkey’s Dog Man series emerged as an undeniable favourite. ‘Dog Man: Grime and Punishment’ was the most borrowed children’s book and also the second most borrowed book overall, trailing only Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’. Furthermore, an impressive eight entries from the Dog Man series found their place in the top 10 most-borrowed books overall, with all ten slots in the most-borrowed children’s books list occupied by the series. This dominance signifies the series’ appeal to young readers, its blend of humour, adventure, and heart capturing their imagination.

The Regina Public Library’s 2023 list serves as a mirror reflecting the reading preferences of its patrons, offering a glimpse into the power of popular culture, the rise of Indigenous voices, and enduring favourites in children’s literature. As we step into 2024, it will be intriguing to see which narratives captivate, educate, and inspire us next.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

