Prince George Witnesses Driest Year in a Century Amid Rising Temperatures

As the calendar turned over to 2024, residents of Prince George were left reflecting on a year marked by uncharacteristic warmth and dryness, making 2023 the driest year in over a century. Despite a relatively wet December, the overall annual precipitation fell significantly short, with only 342.3 millimeters compared to the normal 594.9 millimeters.

Record-Breaking Temperatures

December’s mean temperature also climbed higher than usual, settling at -1.2 C, and claiming a spot as the 11th warmest since record-keeping started in 1912. Record-breaking temperatures were set twice as the mercury soared to 9.7 C on December 30, and 8.7 C on December 28, toppling previous highs set in the early 20th century. The annual mean temperature for Prince George was 5.5 C, a staggering 1.2 C above the typical average, making it the fourth warmest year on record.

Drought Conditions and Forest Fires

The dry conditions experienced in 2023 played a significant part in a challenging forest fire season and ongoing drought concerns. The low precipitation was insufficient to rebuild snowpacks, which are crucial for replenishing water resources in the warmer months. At the end of the year, eight of British Columbia’s 34 basins were flagged for adverse drought impacts, with the province’s northeast corner remaining at the highest level of drought risk.

Looking Forward

Environment Canada’s meteorologist, Brian Proctor, has indicated that Prince George can expect to see a return to more seasonal weather patterns in the coming weekend. This shift could bring cooler temperatures and potential snowfall at higher elevations, providing some much-needed relief after a year of record warmth and dryness. However, it remains to be seen how these weather patterns will develop over the course of 2024, and what impacts they may have on the region’s drought status and forest fire risks.