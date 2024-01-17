Prince George RCMP Actively Searching for Wanted Individual

The Prince George RCMP is actively on the hunt for 45-year-old Gary Lee Felix, who is presently the subject of two unendorsed warrants. These warrants have been issued as a result of Felix's involvement in criminal activities, including twice possessing a credit card known to have been obtained through the commission of an offence. Further complicating matters, Felix has also failed to comply with a probation order.

An Indigenous Male with Distinctive Features

Described as an Indigenous male, he stands approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing around 192 pounds. Felix has black hair and brown eyes. One distinguishing characteristic is a tattoo on his left forearm bearing the letters 'CG'.

A Warning to the Public

Given his criminal history, the RCMP has issued a warning to the public that Felix is considered dangerous. They have strongly advised against approaching him if he is located. Instead, they urge the public to contact the police immediately. The Prince George RCMP can be reached at 250-561-3300 for any information related to Felix's whereabouts.

Encouraging Anonymous Tips

For those who prefer to provide information anonymously, they are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). This service allows members of the public to provide anonymous tips to assist law enforcement in their investigation and ensures their safety while doing so.