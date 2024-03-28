Prince George Pig Rescue Seeks Home for Friendly Kunekune Found on Highway 97

In a heartwarming turn of events, a pig rescue in Prince George is on a mission to find a forever home for a very friendly and exceptionally hungry pig discovered alone on the side of Highway 97. Kerri Hegel, who leads Tickled Pig Rescue, shared that the pig, believed to be a domestic Kunekune breed, was found last Friday and has since shown remarkable sociability and an insatiable appetite.

Unexpected Arrival

The pig's journey began when he unexpectedly appeared outside a woman's house north of Clinton, prompting a search for a safe haven as the local sanctuary was full. Hegel, recognizing the urgency, stepped in to provide shelter. The pig's adventure didn't stop there; during his relocation, he demonstrated a love for music and an eagerness to communicate, traits that endeared him to his rescuers.

Settling In

Now at Tickled Pig Rescue, the pig is making himself at home, albeit with a bit of a rebellious streak. Despite some minor health concerns possibly related to frostbite, he is in good spirits. However, Hegel is cautious about finding the right home, aiming to place him with someone who values him as a companion rather than for food or breeding. This decision underscores the challenges faced by domestic pigs that become displaced, which can lead to the establishment of feral populations with significant ecological and economic impacts.

A Call for Compassion

The story of this Kunekune pig highlights the broader issue of domestic animal welfare and the importance of responsible pet ownership. Hegel's efforts reflect a commitment to ensuring that even the most unlikely animals find a place to call home. As the search for a forever home continues, this pig's tale serves as a reminder of the impact of kindness and the unexpected journeys that bring animals and humans together.