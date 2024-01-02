Prince George Citizen’s Polls Rank Discovery of Madison Scott’s Remains as Top Local Story of 2023

In a year marked by startling revelations and heart-stopping moments, the Prince George Citizen’s online polls have concluded, naming the discovery of Madison Scott’s remains as the biggest local story of 2023. A decade after her disappearance, the revelation of Scott’s fate captured the residents’ attention, securing 32 percent of the votes.

Ranking the Local Stories of 2023

Coming second with 20 percent votes is the downtown explosion incident, an event marked by both shock and relief as Victoria Mcgivern emerged a survivor. Other significant stories that caught the public’s attention included Prince George’s dubious distinction as B.C.’s crime capital, the local forest fires that scorched acres of land, and the increasing bear encounters that kept citizens on their toes. The controversial removal of the Millennium Park encampment, the ambitious plans for hydrogen energy development, and a fatal helicopter crash that sent chills down the community’s spine also featured in the poll.

Newsmaker of the Year

In a testament to her indomitable spirit, Victoria Mcgivern, the survivor of the downtown explosion, was also heralded as the newsmaker of the year, amassing 36 percent of the votes. She stood out amongst other noteworthy individuals like Prince George Mayor Simon Yu, BC Conservatives leader John Rustad, the missing advocate for the homeless and addicts, Katt Cadieux, and School District 57 trustee Rachael Weber.

Bringing Closure Through Science

In related news, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has made remarkable strides in cold cases dating back to the 1980s. Through the advanced use of DNA technology, they have been able to identify the skeletal remains of several individuals, including Jerry Harrison, Michelle Lavone Inman, and a young girl discovered in 1981. The identification of these victims has not only brought closure to their grieving families but also provided substantial leads in the investigations into their murders.

The polls, which were active on the Citizen website from December 20, 2023, to January 2, 2024, served as a reflection of the community’s engagement with the unfolding events and individuals shaping their collective narrative.