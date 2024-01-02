en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Prince George Citizen’s Polls Rank Discovery of Madison Scott’s Remains as Top Local Story of 2023

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:01 pm EST
Prince George Citizen’s Polls Rank Discovery of Madison Scott’s Remains as Top Local Story of 2023

In a year marked by startling revelations and heart-stopping moments, the Prince George Citizen’s online polls have concluded, naming the discovery of Madison Scott’s remains as the biggest local story of 2023. A decade after her disappearance, the revelation of Scott’s fate captured the residents’ attention, securing 32 percent of the votes.

Ranking the Local Stories of 2023

Coming second with 20 percent votes is the downtown explosion incident, an event marked by both shock and relief as Victoria Mcgivern emerged a survivor. Other significant stories that caught the public’s attention included Prince George’s dubious distinction as B.C.’s crime capital, the local forest fires that scorched acres of land, and the increasing bear encounters that kept citizens on their toes. The controversial removal of the Millennium Park encampment, the ambitious plans for hydrogen energy development, and a fatal helicopter crash that sent chills down the community’s spine also featured in the poll.

Newsmaker of the Year

In a testament to her indomitable spirit, Victoria Mcgivern, the survivor of the downtown explosion, was also heralded as the newsmaker of the year, amassing 36 percent of the votes. She stood out amongst other noteworthy individuals like Prince George Mayor Simon Yu, BC Conservatives leader John Rustad, the missing advocate for the homeless and addicts, Katt Cadieux, and School District 57 trustee Rachael Weber.

Bringing Closure Through Science

In related news, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has made remarkable strides in cold cases dating back to the 1980s. Through the advanced use of DNA technology, they have been able to identify the skeletal remains of several individuals, including Jerry Harrison, Michelle Lavone Inman, and a young girl discovered in 1981. The identification of these victims has not only brought closure to their grieving families but also provided substantial leads in the investigations into their murders.

The polls, which were active on the Citizen website from December 20, 2023, to January 2, 2024, served as a reflection of the community’s engagement with the unfolding events and individuals shaping their collective narrative.

0
Canada Crime Local News
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Year's Day Polar Dips: A Chilly Plunge for Charity in Tiny Township and Barrie

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Audit Assesses Canada's Progress in Greening Federal Fleet

By Sakchi Khandelwal

A Warm December in British Columbia Caps Off a Record-Breaking Year

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Bell Wireless Customers Brace for Price Hike in February 2024

By Sakchi Khandelwal

PEI RCMP Tackles Impaired Driving: 39 Cases in December ...
@Canada · 2 mins
PEI RCMP Tackles Impaired Driving: 39 Cases in December ...
heart comment 0
Surge in Impaired Driving Incidents Prompts Enhanced RCMP Enforcement in PEI

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Surge in Impaired Driving Incidents Prompts Enhanced RCMP Enforcement in PEI
Cloud DX Inks Major Contract with Health PEI to Boost Healthcare Delivery

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Cloud DX Inks Major Contract with Health PEI to Boost Healthcare Delivery
The Gate: New Ontario Restaurant Makes Waves with Mediterranean Flavors

By Sakchi Khandelwal

The Gate: New Ontario Restaurant Makes Waves with Mediterranean Flavors
Ontario’s Towing Industry Faces Game-Changing Regulations

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Ontario's Towing Industry Faces Game-Changing Regulations
Latest Headlines
World News
Barry I. Gold: A Pioneer in Pharmacology and Advocate for Addiction Awareness
48 seconds
Barry I. Gold: A Pioneer in Pharmacology and Advocate for Addiction Awareness
Leeds United's Looming Exodus: 2024 to Bring Significant Roster Changes
2 mins
Leeds United's Looming Exodus: 2024 to Bring Significant Roster Changes
Thomas Dale Girls' Basketball Team Undefeated; High School Players Surpass Career Milestones
2 mins
Thomas Dale Girls' Basketball Team Undefeated; High School Players Surpass Career Milestones
Tony Blair Institute Urges UK Chancellor to Implement Road Pricing Amid Rising EV Use
2 mins
Tony Blair Institute Urges UK Chancellor to Implement Road Pricing Amid Rising EV Use
Jordan Not Considering Economic Crossing Point with As-Suwayda Amid Protests and Border Tensions
2 mins
Jordan Not Considering Economic Crossing Point with As-Suwayda Amid Protests and Border Tensions
Johns Hopkins Graduate Renee Liu Wins Prestigious Schwarzman Scholarship
2 mins
Johns Hopkins Graduate Renee Liu Wins Prestigious Schwarzman Scholarship
Retired Army Staff Sgt Ross Alewine's Path to Recovery: A Journey Through Adaptive Sports
2 mins
Retired Army Staff Sgt Ross Alewine's Path to Recovery: A Journey Through Adaptive Sports
St. Joseph-Ogden Spartans on Verge of Repeating History After Dominating Win
2 mins
St. Joseph-Ogden Spartans on Verge of Repeating History After Dominating Win
First Finger Print Bureau to Bolster Jammu and Kashmir Police's Investigative Capabilities
2 mins
First Finger Print Bureau to Bolster Jammu and Kashmir Police's Investigative Capabilities
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app