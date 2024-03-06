Prince Edward County Denied $14.2M for Affordable Housing by CMHC: Ferguson Expresses Disappointment

In a recent development that has left local officials and residents disheartened, Prince Edward County's bid for crucial funding to bolster its affordable housing initiatives has been turned down. Mayor Steve Ferguson publicly voiced his frustration after the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) declined the municipality’s $14.2 million application to the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF), a decision that undermines efforts to mitigate the housing crisis in the area.

Background and Application Details

The County of Prince Edward had set its sights on a significant financial injection from the HAF to propel its comprehensive County Housing Plan. The plan was ambitious, focusing on the creation of rental housing and second suites, transitional housing, the fostering of public-private partnerships, and the implementation of flexible zoning tools. A pivotal project within the application involved acquiring the Queen Elizabeth School site on Barker Street in Picton. The vision for this site was to transform it into a blend of affordable housing units and a community hub, providing essential services to residents. This initiative represented a collaborative effort that began in 2019, involving the provincial government, the Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board, and the Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board.

Implications of the Funding Denial

The CMHC’s decision to deny funding comes as a significant blow to Prince Edward County's aspirations to address its escalating affordable housing crisis. The refusal not only halts the planned redevelopment of the Queen Elizabeth School property but also casts uncertainty over the extension of the secondary suite program and investments in transitional and worker housing. Mayor Ferguson’s expression of "deep disappointment" reflects broader community concerns over the increasing challenges faced by residents in securing affordable housing, at a time when the demand for such housing is on the rise.

Looking Ahead: Challenges and Community Response

Despite this setback, the resolve within Prince Edward County to find solutions to its housing challenges remains undeterred. The refusal of the $14.2 million grant necessitates a reassessment of strategies and the exploration of alternative funding sources. The community's response in the wake of this decision will be crucial, as local officials, stakeholders, and residents regroup to address the pressing need for affordable and attainable housing. The journey towards creating sufficient affordable housing in Prince Edward County is fraught with obstacles, yet the determination to overcome them is a testament to the community's resilience and commitment to the well-being of its citizens.