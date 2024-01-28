Prince Albert's Transit System Reports Record-breaking Ridership in 2023

In 2023, the city transit system of Prince Albert witnessed a dramatic surge in ridership, reaching record-breaking figures in seven months of the year. The year commenced with a record 42,020 riders in January, a number that was transcended six more times throughout the year, culminating in a peak of 59,129 riders in October. When juxtaposed with the previous peak in October 2018, the data underscores a substantial increase in the utilization of public transportation in the city.

Cost Efficiency Falls Short of National Average

Despite the upward trend in ridership, Prince Albert did not surpass the national average cost-efficiency target for cities with populations fewer than 150,000. The average Cost to Revenue Ratio for such Canadian communities is 33%, whereas Prince Albert attained a marginally lower ratio of 32%. However, this represents an improvement from the 28% achieved in 2022.

Revenue and Costs of Transit System

In 2023, the city's total transit cost escalated to approximately $2.2 million, a rise from $1.5 million in 2022. Concurrently, revenues also saw an upswing, growing from $444,401 to $699,270. As a result, the cost per passenger diminished from $6.14 in 2022 to $4.25 in 2023.

Factors Influencing Increased Ridership

Key factors propelling the increased ridership encompass a surge in the purchase of monthly student passes, specifically among post-secondary and high school students, as well as the utilization of the city's online bus tracking website, TransitLivePA.com, which recorded a 278% augmentation in unique visits in 2023. The report suggests that this increase in student ridership indicates a cultural shift towards bus transit within the city.

With the continuation of extended transit hours and service reliability into 2024, further enhancement in ridership and revenue is expected, potentially leading to an even more efficient transit service. A comprehensive review of the transit system and a Transit Fare Review to assess pricing are in the pipeline. The findings from the 2023 Transit Review will be unveiled at the forthcoming executive committee meeting.