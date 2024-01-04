Prince Albert Encourages Mindful Drinking with Dry-ish January 2024

The Prince Albert Community Alcohol Strategy Steering Committee has launched a unique campaign named Dry-ish January in 2024, steering the local community towards a more mindful approach towards alcohol consumption. This campaign, in contrast to the traditional Dry January, encourages the reduction of alcohol intake rather than complete abstinence throughout the month.

Aligning with New CCSA Recommendations

Significantly, the initiative comes in response to the recently updated guidelines by the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction (CCSA). The new guidelines now recommend a maximum of only two drinks per week, a stark reduction from the previous guidelines of 15 drinks for men and 10 for women per week.

Gradual Adjustment to Drinking Habits

Karen Anthony-Burns, the Committee Coordinator, highlighted the importance of this program as an opportunity for residents to gradually adjust their drinking habits. The program is designed to help them align their consumption with the new CCSA recommendations. As part of the initiative, participants are encouraged to follow weekly suggestions, that include setting a no-drinking time and having a certain number of dry days per week.

Continuing the Christmas Cab Coupon Campaign

Alongside Dry-ish January, the Committee continues to push its Christmas Cab Coupon campaign. This campaign offers $15 cab fare coupons, ensuring that residents have a safe ride home from January holiday gatherings, reinforcing the community’s commitment to responsible alcohol consumption.