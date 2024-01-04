en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Prince Albert Encourages Mindful Drinking with Dry-ish January 2024

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:29 pm EST
Prince Albert Encourages Mindful Drinking with Dry-ish January 2024

The Prince Albert Community Alcohol Strategy Steering Committee has launched a unique campaign named Dry-ish January in 2024, steering the local community towards a more mindful approach towards alcohol consumption. This campaign, in contrast to the traditional Dry January, encourages the reduction of alcohol intake rather than complete abstinence throughout the month.

Aligning with New CCSA Recommendations

Significantly, the initiative comes in response to the recently updated guidelines by the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction (CCSA). The new guidelines now recommend a maximum of only two drinks per week, a stark reduction from the previous guidelines of 15 drinks for men and 10 for women per week.

Gradual Adjustment to Drinking Habits

Karen Anthony-Burns, the Committee Coordinator, highlighted the importance of this program as an opportunity for residents to gradually adjust their drinking habits. The program is designed to help them align their consumption with the new CCSA recommendations. As part of the initiative, participants are encouraged to follow weekly suggestions, that include setting a no-drinking time and having a certain number of dry days per week.

Continuing the Christmas Cab Coupon Campaign

Alongside Dry-ish January, the Committee continues to push its Christmas Cab Coupon campaign. This campaign offers $15 cab fare coupons, ensuring that residents have a safe ride home from January holiday gatherings, reinforcing the community’s commitment to responsible alcohol consumption.

0
Canada Health Lifestyle
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
52 seconds ago
VDICSS to Host Poetry Workshop Tailored for Queer Community
The Vernon and District Immigrant and Community Service Society (VDICSS) is set to host a multi-evening poetry workshop starting January 11, specifically tailored for the local queer community. In an effort to ensure the safety and privacy of its participants, the location of the event will only be disclosed upon registration. Creating a Safe and
VDICSS to Host Poetry Workshop Tailored for Queer Community
Winnipeg Reconsiders Police Body Cameras Amid Public Demand for Transparency
9 mins ago
Winnipeg Reconsiders Police Body Cameras Amid Public Demand for Transparency
Mystery of White Substance in Vancouver's Stanley Park Resolved as Marking Chalk
9 mins ago
Mystery of White Substance in Vancouver's Stanley Park Resolved as Marking Chalk
RDKB's HomeSmart Initiative: Paving the Way to Sustainable Living
2 mins ago
RDKB's HomeSmart Initiative: Paving the Way to Sustainable Living
Nanalysis Grants 475,000 RSUs to Directors, Continues Innovation in NMR Spectroscopy
4 mins ago
Nanalysis Grants 475,000 RSUs to Directors, Continues Innovation in NMR Spectroscopy
Prince George Invites Citizen Input in Official Community Plan Review
8 mins ago
Prince George Invites Citizen Input in Official Community Plan Review
Latest Headlines
World News
Nawfia Chieftaincy Crisis: Traditional Ruler Accuses Catholic Archbishop and Governor's Aide of Political Manipulation
40 seconds
Nawfia Chieftaincy Crisis: Traditional Ruler Accuses Catholic Archbishop and Governor's Aide of Political Manipulation
Businessman Launches Three-Year Football League in Blantyre North
50 seconds
Businessman Launches Three-Year Football League in Blantyre North
Nurse Recommends Red Face Washer in First Aid Kits for Blood-Related Emergencies
54 seconds
Nurse Recommends Red Face Washer in First Aid Kits for Blood-Related Emergencies
Madison's Basketball Team Stages Remarkable Comeback in Cross-Conference Game
1 min
Madison's Basketball Team Stages Remarkable Comeback in Cross-Conference Game
Crystal Palace Eyes FA Cup Success: A Shift in Priorities for Hodgson
2 mins
Crystal Palace Eyes FA Cup Success: A Shift in Priorities for Hodgson
Montgomery County Public Library and Washington Wizards Launch Winter Reading Challenge
2 mins
Montgomery County Public Library and Washington Wizards Launch Winter Reading Challenge
Scotland Leads the Charge in Closing Gender Pay Gap
2 mins
Scotland Leads the Charge in Closing Gender Pay Gap
Political Fray Unfolds in Alameda County Amid Officer's Death and Recall Campaign
2 mins
Political Fray Unfolds in Alameda County Amid Officer's Death and Recall Campaign
Tulsa Health Department Reports Steady Rise in Respiratory Illnesses
3 mins
Tulsa Health Department Reports Steady Rise in Respiratory Illnesses
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
2 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
3 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
4 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
4 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app