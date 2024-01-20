Prince Albert City Council to Vote on Councillors' Eligibility Amidst Controversy

In a pivotal move, the Prince Albert City Council prepares to determine the future of two of its members, Councillor Terra Lennox-Zepp and Coun. Tony Head. The council is set to vote on a motion that would invoke the Court of King's Bench to ascertain the pair's eligibility to continue serving on council. The vote arises from a controversy swirling around the council's recent approval of a new agreement with CUPE 882—the union representing the city's inside workers—and the potential conflict of interest involving Lennox-Zepp and Head.

The Stirring Controversy

At a council meeting held on December 11, Lennox-Zepp partook in the vote on the agreement without declaring a conflict of interest, sparking objections from Mayor Greg Dionne. The core issue rests on whether Lennox-Zepp and Head's affiliations with CUPE unions place them in a conflicting position while dealing with matters related to the city's collective bargaining negotiations.

Interweaving Connections

A report by City solicitor Mitch Holash, buttressed by a confidential legal opinion from Brownlee LLP, suggests that councillors could find themselves in a conflict of interest if they or their spouses are employed by CUPE unions. Lennox-Zepp's husband serves as a staff advisor for the CUPE area office and has previous ties with CUPE 882. However, he was not part of the negotiating team that brokered the recent agreement with the city. Adding another layer to the complex narrative, Head boasts a history as a former CUPE national representative and has worked for the City of Prince Albert.

Impending Decision

The council's decision will pivot on whether these connections disqualify Lennox-Zepp and Head from their roles. The implications of this verdict may reverberate beyond the immediate case, potentially influencing the interpretation of conflict of interest rules in local government and the complex interplay between public service and union relationships.