Prince Albert Approaches 2024 with Proposed Tax Increase and Tense Teacher Negotiations

In a profound move, the city of Prince Albert has proposed a 2024 budget that could potentially lead to a 13.7% property tax increase. This increase, if approved, would necessitate garnering an additional $4.4 million in revenue. The city's councilors are scheduled to scrutinize the budget intricacies from November 16. This calculated financial approach is an attempt to bolster city reserves and maintain the smooth functioning of civic services.

Tension Among Teachers and Government

Meanwhile, the Prince Albert and Area Teachers' Association (PAATA) is holding onto hope for continued negotiations with the provincial government. This comes as 95% of Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) members consider potential job action. The Countermeasure acapella group, in a show of support, has chosen to perform at an alternative venue, siding with the picket line, highlighting the growing tension in the education sector.

Remembering Jordan Norfield

In another development, an inquest into the death of Jordan Norfield, who tragically died in police custody in 2020, has brought some solace to his grieving family. The inquest, while painful, has provided a measure of closure, shedding light on the circumstances surrounding his unfortunate death.

Student Support Program Suspended

Prince Albert schools are grappling with their own set of issues as a vital student support program is temporarily halted due to staffing challenges. In a time when mental health is a crucial conversation, the suspension of such programs could have a significant impact on student wellbeing.

Remembrance Day Service Returns to Prince Albert Armoury

In a semblance of returning traditions, the Remembrance Day service was held at the Prince Albert Armoury for the first time in four years. Lieutenant Governor Russell Mirasty graced the occasion, marking a memorable event for the local community.

Sporting Success and Cultural Celebrations

On a brighter note, local sports teams and athletes have been basking in their victories. The Prince Albert Pee Wee River Riders celebrated a triumphant win. Stryker Zablocki's participation at the Women's U18 National Championships and the St. Mary Marauder volleyball teams' provincial championships added to the city's sporting laurels. Meanwhile, the traditional Ukrainian celebration, Obzhynky, is poised to raise funds for a local dance club, and an art exhibition titled 'Boreal Birds' is spotlighting the talent of two local artists, adding a dose of cultural richness to the city's landscape.