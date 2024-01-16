Preserving Tradition: Membertou Community Rekindles Ancient Mi'kmaw Game to Support Healing

On a chilly January 9th evening, the heritage park in Membertou buzzed with the anticipation of a long-standing community tradition. The locals, united by shared history and culture, convened to engage in a time-honoured Mi'kmaw dice-style game, waltes, an ancient game that predates European contact. The event was a heartening testament to the enduring power of cultural traditions, and a nod to the resilience of a community that has weathered generations of change.

Reviving Ancient Traditions

The waltes event was orchestrated by Unama'ki Residential School Survivors (RSS), under the leadership of Sugar Poulette from Eskasoni. Poulette, a waltes expert, has been tethered to the game for the better part of her life, and now devotes her time to teaching it in schools and communities. Her mission is to ensure that the tradition remains alive and that the rules of the game are upheld with reverence. The waltes game features a circular wooden dish known as a waltestaqn, six disk-shaped dice crafted from bone, and a collection of scoring sticks. The scoring and counting procedures are complex, with games known for their unpredictability and potential to last indefinitely. In fact, Poulette recounted the longest waltes game she had ever witnessed - a staggering seven-hour marathon during a championship at a past Mi'kmaq Summer Games.

Supporting Residential School Survivors

The event was not just a celebration of tradition, but also a crucial part of a broader effort to support the well-being of residential school survivors and their families. The Unama'ki RSS Project has been pivotal in providing cultural programs, ceremonies, and safe spaces for connection and dialogue across the five Mi'kmaw communities in Cape Breton. Marilyn Prosper, a Unama'ki RSS Worker, drew attention to the diverse array of cultural programs and expert-led activities they offer. These initiatives serve as anchors, fortifying the community's cultural identity while fostering an environment conducive to healing and growth.

A Beacon of Cultural Preservation

This gathering underscored the critical role of community engagement and cultural activities in preserving heritage and supporting the healing journey of residential school survivors. Through the rhythmic toss of dice and the shared laughter echoing in the park, the community members found a momentary escape from their individual battles. But, more importantly, they found a common thread of strength and resilience woven into the fabric of their shared history and cultural legacy. As the residents of Membertou continue to play waltes under the starlit sky, they are not just keeping a tradition alive—they are cementing their community's place in the complex tapestry of human endurance and hope.