Preserving Heritage Amid Change: Victoria’s Chinatown Sees Historic Loy Sing For Sale

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:47 am EST
Preserving Heritage Amid Change: Victoria’s Chinatown Sees Historic Loy Sing For Sale

In the heart of Victoria’s Chinatown, a significant chapter in the annals of North America’s Chinese heritage is poised for a transition. Loy Sing, the longest continuously running Chinese business in North America and an emblematic presence in Canada’s oldest Chinatown, is being put up for sale. This butcher shop, famed for its barbecued pork, duck, and chicken, has been a cultural cornerstone for 135 years, its journey interwoven with the evolution of the community it has served.

The Legacy of Loy Sing

Loy Sing’s current custodians, Daniel Zheng and his wife Shelly Rong, have steered the business for the last 28 years, infusing their passion and dedication into every cut of meat and every customer interaction. However, the time for them to retire has arrived, and they are seeking a successor to continue the legacy. The asking price stands at $75,000, a sum that is more symbolic of the torch passing than reflective of the business’s intrinsic value. Zheng is also prepared to train the new owners, ensuring they are well-equipped to uphold Loy Sing’s prime standard of quality and customer service.

Chinatown’s Evolving Identity

Over the years, Victoria’s Chinatown has evolved into a multicultural hub, with an influx of international eateries lending it a global flavor. Despite these changes, the essence of its Chinese past remains vibrant, with the community making concerted efforts to preserve it. The sale of Loy Sing, therefore, is not merely a business transaction—it is an act of preserving a tangible link to the past and ensuring the continuity of an integral part of the community’s heritage.

The Future of Loy Sing

Despite the changing cultural landscape, the area’s designation as Chinatown is assured by municipal rules. This guarantee offers a comforting backdrop to the sale of Loy Sing. The community’s hope is that the new owners will respect the shop’s history and continue to operate it as a Chinese butcher shop, thereby maintaining a vital touchstone of Chinatown’s Chinese heritage and the narrative of its evolution. The story of Loy Sing is not just about a business—it is about the spirit of a community and its commitment to safeguarding its heritage amidst the inevitable march of change.

Business Canada
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

