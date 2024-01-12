en English
Prescription of Medical-Grade Opioids Reduces Overdose Deaths in British Columbia, Study Reveals

author
Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:43 pm EST
In a significant development, a study by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control has revealed that the prescription of medical-grade opioids can substantially lower the rates of deaths and overdoses among drug users in British Columbia. The study, featured in the British Medical Journal, scrutinized healthcare data of 5,882 individuals and concluded that users who were prescribed pharmaceutical-grade opioids were considerably less likely to die or experience an overdose.

Reducing Overdose Deaths

The research discovered that individuals with an opioid-use disorder, prescribed a day or more’s worth of opioids, were 61% less likely to lose their lives in the subsequent week than those who were not. Further, these individuals were found to be 55% less likely to overdose after having their prescription filled. The study, a collaborative effort involving various organizations and experts, suggests that the prescription of regulated drugs serves as a harm reduction intervention and is beneficial as long as prescriptions are being utilized.

Implications of the Study

Individuals prescribed opioids were 55% less likely to die from an overdose within a week, with a remarkable 89% reduction for those with a four-day or longer prescription. This underlines the effectiveness of safer medications in the immediate period post-prescription. The study also focused on prescribing guidance introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic. These findings could potentially guide other provinces in implementing their own safer-supply programs.

Future of Safer-Supply Programs

The research indicated that individuals with opioid-use disorder who were prescribed medical-grade opioids as part of the Province of British Columbia’s Risk Mitigation Guidance were 61% less likely to die in the following week compared to those who did not receive a prescription. The study also found that this group was 55% less likely to die of a drug poisoning event (overdose) in the following week. The protective effect of the prescription increased with the number of days opioid medications were dispensed, with people who received four or more days of prescription opioids being 91% less likely to die from any cause, and 89% less likely to die from overdose in the following week.

This research has been described as a watershed publication in establishing safe supply as a viable path to significantly curb overdose deaths, with experts suggesting that prescribed safe supply has the potential to reduce these deaths. The results of the study could influence future policies and healthcare practices in addressing substance abuse and addiction, advocating for the expansion of medical-grade opioid programs to enhance the safety of individuals who use drugs.

Canada Health
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

