Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. Faces Cease Trade Order Amidst Reverse Takeover

In a recent development, Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. (PDH) has been issued a cease trade order (CTO) by the British Columbia Securities Commission. The CTO comes in the wake of a delay in filing its annual financial statements, a consequence of a reverse takeover (RTO) transaction involving AJA Health and Wellness Inc. and Assured Diagnosis Inc.

PDH's Response to the CTO

Despite the imposed CTO, PDH remains committed to finalizing the delayed annual filings. Working closely with auditors, the company anticipates completing this task by March 1, 2024. The CTO will be lifted in line with the finalization of these filings.

Continued Acquisition Efforts

PDH continues its acquisition process of AJA Health, AJA Therapeutics Inc., and Assured Diagnosis Inc., with the aim of completing a reverse takeover. However, this acquisition is subjected to audits, approvals, and the fulfilment of certain conditions.

AJA Health, a renowned telemedicine company, offers virtual consultations and operates travel clinics in Vancouver and Surrey, BC. In addition to its services, AJA Health has also raised funds through private placement financing and intends to close additional tranches.

Assured Diagnosis Inc. is recognized for providing access to North American healthcare facilities. The company has introduced new products for Canadians facing long wait times for surgeries.

Shareholders Meeting and Forward-Looking Statements

In light of the RTO transaction, PDH plans to hold an annual and special meeting of shareholders. The agenda for this meeting includes matters such as a name change and the appointment of directors. However, the completion of the transaction is subject to multiple conditions. These include Exchange acceptance and possibly shareholder approval.

The news release also contains forward-looking statements, warning that these are subject to risks and uncertainties.