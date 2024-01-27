Pregnant Woman's Murder in Montreal Raises Alarm on Violence Against Women

In a shocking turn of events, Montreal woke up to the news of a gruesome murder. The victim, a 32-year-old pregnant woman named Narjess Ben Yedder, was found tragically dead from a stabbing incident. Her husband, Mustapha Khalil Mechken, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the crime. This incident, reported by Mechken himself to the authorities, has sent shockwaves through the city and highlighted the urgent need to address violence against women.

A Horrific Crime Scene

The incident unfolded on a chilling Friday morning when Mechken, aged 42, dialed 911 around 7:50 a.m. to alert authorities about the stabbing. Police arrived at the scene, located on Sherbrooke Street East near Yves-Thériault Avenue in the borough of Rivière-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles, Montreal. They found Ben Yedder lifeless and immediately arrested Mechken on suspicion of second-degree murder.

An Unexpected Tragedy

The crime took everyone by surprise as there were no evident warning signs. Friends and family of the couple were left in shock and disbelief, grappling with the sudden and brutal loss. The suspect, Mechken, did not have a criminal record, further intensifying the mystery surrounding the incident. This tragic event has made it the second alleged feminicide in Quebec in 2024, highlighting the rising concerns about violence against women and girls in the region.

Ripples of Impact

The untimely and gruesome death of Ben Yedder raises serious questions about the safety of pregnant women and the prevalence of domestic violence. This incident serves as a stark reminder that violence against women, especially pregnant women, is not a distant issue but a present reality. It emphasizes the dire need for proactive measures to ensure the safety of women and curb such heinous crimes.