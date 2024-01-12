Preferred Shares Underperform Amid Rising Interest Rates: Implications of F N B Corporation’s Series E Preferred Stock Redemption

Preferred shares, a unique asset class, constitute under 5% of the fixed income market. Diverging from common shares, which are equity investments that shift value with a company’s profitability, preferred shares have more in common with bonds, sans a maturity date. They find themselves ranked after unsecured bonds in a bankruptcy scenario. These shares predominantly offer dividends, making them a favorite among taxable investors in non-registered accounts in Canada due to the favorable tax treatment compared to interest income.

Rising Interest Rates and Underperformance

Recently, however, preferred shares have experienced a slump, with rising interest rates being the primary culprit. As rates climb, older fixed income instruments with lower yields lose their appeal in contrast to fresh investments boasting higher yields. This depreciation has impacted both bonds and preferred shares. The S&P/TSX Preferred Share Index’s performance figures reveal annualized returns of 3.2%, 1.7%, 2.1%, and 1.2% over 1-, 3-, 5-, and 10-year periods respectively, as of November 30, 2023. Consequently, investors in mutual funds or ETFs that hold preferred shares in Canada have likely experienced diminished returns after accounting for fees.

Redemption of F N B Corporation’s Series E Preferred Stock

The F N B Corporation’s recent redemption of its Series E Preferred Stock is a monumental capital management event that could potentially alter the company’s capital structure and cost of capital. The redemption of these preferred shares implies a reduction in F N B Corporation’s fixed financial obligations, potentially saving costs due to the fixed to floating rate nature of the preferred stock.

Implications for Investors and Market

The stock market is likely to reflect an assessment of the company’s financial health and strategic focus in response to this move. Investors and analysts will keenly track how the freed-up capital will be redeployed, which could signal future growth initiatives or debt reduction. Moreover, the redemption carries broader economic implications in the context of the current interest rate environment, potentially affecting the company’s resilience to economic cycles. The redemption date and details were provided in the announcement.