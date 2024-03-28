Pratt & Whitney Canada Secures Engine Maintenance Deal with Startup FLY91

Global aerospace leader Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC) announced a significant partnership with emerging airline FLY91 on Thursday, March 28, solidifying its position in the aviation maintenance sector. This strategic alliance, focusing on the PW127M engines, marks a pivotal development for both entities, with P&WC leveraging its four decades of maintenance expertise and FLY91 aiming to enhance regional connectivity in India. Irene Makris, P&WC's Vice President of Customer Service, emphasized the critical role of engine reliability in commercial aviation success, expressing confidence in the company's ability to meet FLY91's operational demands.

Strategic Partnership Overview

Under the multi-year agreement, P&WC will provide comprehensive engine services, including maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) for FLY91's ATR 72-600 fleet. This collaboration not only ensures the operational efficiency and reliability of FLY91's fleet but also underscores P&WC's commitment to supporting regional airlines. The deal was facilitated by the shared vision of enhancing air connectivity between tier-2 and tier-3 cities in India, aligning with the government's Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), UDAN.

FLY91's Ascent in Indian Aviation

FLY91, co-founded by former Kingfisher Airlines executive Manoj Chacko, represents a new chapter in India's aviation narrative. Having secured approval from the Union Civil Aviation Ministry in April last year, FLY91 received its air operator permit from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on March 6, 2024. The startup airline, based at the new Manohar Parrikar International Airport in Goa, is poised to play a significant role in bridging the gap in regional air travel, with a focus on connecting lesser-served locales.

Implications for Regional Connectivity

This partnership between P&WC and FLY91 is more than a mere business transaction; it represents a significant step towards enhancing India's aviation infrastructure and accessibility. By ensuring the reliability and efficiency of FLY91's fleet, P&WC is directly contributing to the success of the UDAN scheme, which aims to make air travel affordable and widespread, especially in India's more remote regions. The collaboration not only benefits the immediate stakeholders but also has the potential to significantly impact India's socio-economic landscape by boosting connectivity, fostering tourism, and creating job opportunities.

The alliance between Pratt & Whitney Canada and FLY91 underscores the dynamic nature of the aviation industry, where collaboration and innovation are key to addressing the evolving needs of global travel. As FLY91 takes to the skies, its journey will be closely watched by industry insiders and consumers alike, hopeful for the promise of enhanced connectivity and the dawn of a new era in Indian aviation.