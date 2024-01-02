PowerStone’s Quebec Cobalt Claims Impacted by Moratorium

PowerStone Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, has announced that five of its nine claims, constituting the Chilton Cobalt Property in Quebec, Canada, have been affected by a moratorium imposed by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests. The affected claims, which are under an option agreement with CBLT Inc., lapsed and were not renewed prior to their expiry date. Consequently, these cannot be re-staked until May 17, 2024, due to the restrictions.

PowerStone and CBLT’s Joint Efforts

Despite the setback, PowerStone, in collaboration with CBLT, is striving to re-stake the lapsed claims, though the certainty of success remains unclear. The company remains committed to advancing the property and fulfilling the necessary work expenditures required to fully own the property as outlined in the option agreement.

Impact of the Moratorium

Simultaneously, PowerStone is assessing the impact of the moratorium on the property’s viability. It is also considering the acquisition of additional mineral exploration properties. The company’s primary focus is on exploring critical metal assets, like the cobalt asset in Quebec, to support the transition to a green economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

The announcement also includes forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions and are subject to multiple risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ substantially from those projected. PowerStone stated that it does not intend to update these forward-looking statements unless required by law.