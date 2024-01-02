en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

PowerStone’s Quebec Cobalt Claims Impacted by Moratorium

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:11 pm EST
PowerStone’s Quebec Cobalt Claims Impacted by Moratorium

PowerStone Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, has announced that five of its nine claims, constituting the Chilton Cobalt Property in Quebec, Canada, have been affected by a moratorium imposed by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests. The affected claims, which are under an option agreement with CBLT Inc., lapsed and were not renewed prior to their expiry date. Consequently, these cannot be re-staked until May 17, 2024, due to the restrictions.

PowerStone and CBLT’s Joint Efforts

Despite the setback, PowerStone, in collaboration with CBLT, is striving to re-stake the lapsed claims, though the certainty of success remains unclear. The company remains committed to advancing the property and fulfilling the necessary work expenditures required to fully own the property as outlined in the option agreement.

Impact of the Moratorium

Simultaneously, PowerStone is assessing the impact of the moratorium on the property’s viability. It is also considering the acquisition of additional mineral exploration properties. The company’s primary focus is on exploring critical metal assets, like the cobalt asset in Quebec, to support the transition to a green economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

The announcement also includes forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions and are subject to multiple risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ substantially from those projected. PowerStone stated that it does not intend to update these forward-looking statements unless required by law.

0
Business Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Universal Studios Tops Global Box Office Market Share for 2023

By Rizwan Shah

Pershing Square Holdings Acquires Public Shares to Hold in Treasury

By BNN Correspondents

EHang Holdings Facing Class Action Lawsuit Over Alleged Securities Violations

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Cybersecurity: A Critical New Year’s Resolution for Enterprises

By Salman Akhtar

InPlay Oil Corp. Declares Monthly Cash Dividend: Key Details ...
@Business · 44 seconds
InPlay Oil Corp. Declares Monthly Cash Dividend: Key Details ...
heart comment 0
MTPN Intensifies Efforts to Combat Scams in Malaysia

By BNN Correspondents

MTPN Intensifies Efforts to Combat Scams in Malaysia
Pershing Square Holdings Announces Significant Share Buyback

By BNN Correspondents

Pershing Square Holdings Announces Significant Share Buyback
Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd Poised for Growth Amid Air Travel Uptick

By BNN Correspondents

Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd Poised for Growth Amid Air Travel Uptick
MasterChef Finalist Tony Rodd Shuts Restaurant Amid Soaring Energy Costs

By Saboor Bayat

MasterChef Finalist Tony Rodd Shuts Restaurant Amid Soaring Energy Costs
Latest Headlines
World News
Bubble Skincare Unveils New Serums to Kickstart the Year with Revitalized Skin
24 seconds
Bubble Skincare Unveils New Serums to Kickstart the Year with Revitalized Skin
Six Nations Council Responds to Abuse Allegations at Iroquois Lodge
47 seconds
Six Nations Council Responds to Abuse Allegations at Iroquois Lodge
Unveiling Policy Continuity Across Trump and Biden Administrations
49 seconds
Unveiling Policy Continuity Across Trump and Biden Administrations
White House Expresses Confidence in 'Bidenomics'
58 seconds
White House Expresses Confidence in 'Bidenomics'
The Resurgence of Psilocybin: A Deep Dive into its Potential Healing Properties
58 seconds
The Resurgence of Psilocybin: A Deep Dive into its Potential Healing Properties
Theresa May Battles Internal Party Discontent Over Brexit Agreement
1 min
Theresa May Battles Internal Party Discontent Over Brexit Agreement
Ohio's Boardman Fire Department Enhances Emergency Response with New Ambulance Service
1 min
Ohio's Boardman Fire Department Enhances Emergency Response with New Ambulance Service
A Call for Democratic Political Economy Amidst Multiple Crises in the US
2 mins
A Call for Democratic Political Economy Amidst Multiple Crises in the US
Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo: Celebrating 90 Years of Tradition and Community Spirit
2 mins
Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo: Celebrating 90 Years of Tradition and Community Spirit
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
26 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
5 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
5 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app