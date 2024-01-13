Power Outage Hits Thousands Amidst Extreme Cold in British Columbia

Thousands of residents between Kelowna and Vernon have been plunged into darkness as a significant power outage grips Lake Country and Westside Road, amidst extreme cold temperatures of around -20 C. The power failure, which initiated just before noon, has affected 3,332 homes, spanning both sides of Okanagan Lake and from Wilson Landing to Killiney Beach on the west side, coupled with a large portion of Lake Country to the west of Highway 97 on the east side.

BC Hydro Investigates

The cause of the outage is yet to be determined. BC Hydro, the region’s main power supplier, has acknowledged the power failure on its website and stated that a thorough investigation is underway. In response to the emergency, BC Hydro has dispatched crews to address the issue, though no estimated time for power restoration has been provided.

Cold Snap Exacerbates Situation

The situation is notably severe due to the ongoing cold snap affecting much of British Columbia, making heating a dire necessity for residents. The lack of power amidst such frigid temperatures has raised concerns about the safety and well-being of the affected residents, particularly the elderly and those with young children.

Similar Outages Across British Columbia

In related news, power outages have also been reported in Abbotsford and Chilliwack due to unknown causes and equipment failure, respectively, affecting thousands more across the province. Details on the impacted areas and expected restoration times are being closely monitored and will be updated as information becomes available.