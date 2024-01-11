en English
Potential Upgraded PlayStation Controller, DualSense V2, Spotted in Retail Listing

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:45 am EST
Potential Upgraded PlayStation Controller, DualSense V2, Spotted in Retail Listing

A potential upgrade to Sony’s PlayStation controller, the DualSense V2, has drawn attention after being featured in a listing on Best Buy Canada. The news was first reported by Twitter user NextGenPlayer, sparking a wave of speculation and anticipation among gaming enthusiasts worldwide.

Speculative Features of the DualSense V2

According to the listing, the DualSense V2 will maintain the same 12-hour battery life as its predecessor. This is a significant feature, given the controller’s role in facilitating long gaming sessions. Notably, the DualSense V2 appears to be 80 grams lighter, offering a more comfortable grip and gaming experience. The listing also indicates changes in the controller’s dimensions, with variations in height, width, and depth compared to the current DualSense.

Price Point and Release Date

Despite the potential alterations, the pricing for the DualSense V2 seems to remain consistent with the current model. The listing mentions a retail price of 89.99 Canadian dollars, equivalent to approximately USD 67. It is unclear whether the listed price includes a charging station, as stated in the Best Buy Canada listing. This uncertainty raises questions about whether the inclusion of a charging station was an error or a strategic move by Sony.

Unconfirmed Details and Speculation

While the listing’s accuracy remains unconfirmed, the difference in model numbers suggests a minor update to the existing controller. Sony has yet to officially confirm any details regarding the new DualSense version, further fueling speculation. Meanwhile, Sony continues to enjoy robust sales with over 50 million lifetime sales of the PlayStation 5. The tech giant expects to sell an additional 25 million units in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024.

Canada Gaming
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

