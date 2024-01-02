en English
Business

Potential Delay in Trans Mountain Project Stirs Market Concerns

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:45 pm EST
Potential Delay in Trans Mountain Project Stirs Market Concerns

In the small town of Hardisty, Alberta, the Western Canadian Select (WCS) crude oil began its February delivery with an initial discount of $19.35 per barrel under the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) benchmark. However, this figure narrowed down to $18.55, marking a slight uptick from the January contract that traded between $18.50 and $18.90 before it concluded its trading cycle. This shift in prices points towards a nuanced trend in the oil market.

Trans Mountain Expansion: A Cause for Concern

Market analysts have raised eyebrows due to potential hitches in the Trans Mountain expansion project. This 590,000 barrel-per-day initiative has been seen as a significant move in bolstering WCS prices. The government-owned pipeline company, Trans Mountain, has requested regulatory approval for changes in construction, causing a stir among stakeholders.

Impact on WCS Prices and Industry Reactions

Patrick O’Rourke, an analyst at ATB Capital Markets, suggests that forward price curves indicate a decrease in the discount by mid-year. This news comes as the Trans Mountain pipeline’s nominations for January were apportioned at a rate of 24%. The expansion project is anticipated to provide a significant lift to WCS prices.

Worldwide Oil Prices and Geopolitical Tensions

Global benchmark oil prices have experienced a dip due to concerns surrounding potential interest rate hikes. Furthermore, the lessening worries over supply disruptions in the Red Sea caused by geopolitical tensions have also factored into the fall in prices. These global events continue to shape the landscape of the oil industry and its future.

Business Canada Energy
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

