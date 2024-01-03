Post-Holiday Online Shopping Deals Continue in Canada

As the holiday season fades, a plethora of online shopping deals are still up for grabs in Canada. The products highlighted include an adorably practical phone mount, a Nespresso machine renowned for its simplicity, customizable pillows to enhance sleep quality, and NYX Cosmetics’ hydrating lip oil. Other items are lululemon’s sparkling merino wool top, an ultra-quiet and slim robot vacuum, Sephora’s essential skincare set, a digital notebook with a real paper feel, Mophie’s triple charging pad, and Reformation’s classic sneakers with a cushioned sole.

Phone Mount: A Blend of Practicality and Adorability

One of the standout deals is a phone mount that has taken social media by storm due to its practicality and cuteness. The mount adheres to smooth surfaces, allowing for hands-free use. Originally priced at $17.68, it can now be yours for just $12.37.

Upgrade Your Morning Routine with Nespresso

The Nespresso machine, noted for its straightforward operation and excellent performance, has been marked down to $99 from its original price of $169.99, offering coffee lovers a chance to elevate their morning routine.

Customizable Pillows: Your Key to Better Sleep

Amazon offers a deal on customizable pillows, discounted to $63.99 from $79.99. Shoppers can also choose between king-sized and single variants to suit their comfort needs.

NYX Cosmetics: Non-Sticky Lip Oil for Your Beauty Routine

NYX Cosmetics has its hydrating, non-sticky lip oil on sale for $10.06, a steal for those looking to enhance their beauty routine.

Stay Warm and Chic with Lululemon

Lululemon’s merino wool top, with its hint of sparkle, has been discounted to $129 from $218, providing fashionistas with a warm and stylish option this winter.

Robot Vacuum: A Silent Helper for Your Home

Amazon is featuring a quiet, ultra-slim robot vacuum, originally priced at $229.99 and now available for $149.98, perfect for those seeking an unobtrusive cleaning solution.

Sephora’s Skincare Set: Essentials for Radiant Skin

Sephora’s skincare set, which includes essential face care products, is being offered at $45 instead of $60, making it an ideal choice for skincare enthusiasts.

Digital Notebook: A New Age Writing Experience

A digital notebook from Amazon, which provides the feel of real paper and the convenience of cloud storage, can be yours for $41.35, marked down from its original price.

Mophie’s Triple Charging Pad: A Powerhouse for Apple Devices

Best Buy is offering Mophie’s triple charging pad for Apple devices at $149.99, a significant reduction from its original $199.99 price tag, making it a must-have for Apple users.

Classic Sneakers: Comfort and Style with Reformation

Lastly, Reformation’s classic sneakers, known for their cushioned soles, are on sale for $44.40, a major cut from their original $148 price tag. This deal is perfect for sneakerheads and comfort seekers alike.

These deals are time-limited, so consumers are encouraged to seize these opportunities quickly to take advantage of the substantial discounts.