Business

Post-Holiday Online Shopping Deals Continue in Canada

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:27 am EST
Post-Holiday Online Shopping Deals Continue in Canada

As the holiday season fades, a plethora of online shopping deals are still up for grabs in Canada. The products highlighted include an adorably practical phone mount, a Nespresso machine renowned for its simplicity, customizable pillows to enhance sleep quality, and NYX Cosmetics’ hydrating lip oil. Other items are lululemon’s sparkling merino wool top, an ultra-quiet and slim robot vacuum, Sephora’s essential skincare set, a digital notebook with a real paper feel, Mophie’s triple charging pad, and Reformation’s classic sneakers with a cushioned sole.

Phone Mount: A Blend of Practicality and Adorability

One of the standout deals is a phone mount that has taken social media by storm due to its practicality and cuteness. The mount adheres to smooth surfaces, allowing for hands-free use. Originally priced at $17.68, it can now be yours for just $12.37.

Upgrade Your Morning Routine with Nespresso

The Nespresso machine, noted for its straightforward operation and excellent performance, has been marked down to $99 from its original price of $169.99, offering coffee lovers a chance to elevate their morning routine.

Customizable Pillows: Your Key to Better Sleep

Amazon offers a deal on customizable pillows, discounted to $63.99 from $79.99. Shoppers can also choose between king-sized and single variants to suit their comfort needs.

NYX Cosmetics: Non-Sticky Lip Oil for Your Beauty Routine

NYX Cosmetics has its hydrating, non-sticky lip oil on sale for $10.06, a steal for those looking to enhance their beauty routine.

Stay Warm and Chic with Lululemon

Lululemon’s merino wool top, with its hint of sparkle, has been discounted to $129 from $218, providing fashionistas with a warm and stylish option this winter.

Robot Vacuum: A Silent Helper for Your Home

Amazon is featuring a quiet, ultra-slim robot vacuum, originally priced at $229.99 and now available for $149.98, perfect for those seeking an unobtrusive cleaning solution.

Sephora’s Skincare Set: Essentials for Radiant Skin

Sephora’s skincare set, which includes essential face care products, is being offered at $45 instead of $60, making it an ideal choice for skincare enthusiasts.

Digital Notebook: A New Age Writing Experience

A digital notebook from Amazon, which provides the feel of real paper and the convenience of cloud storage, can be yours for $41.35, marked down from its original price.

Mophie’s Triple Charging Pad: A Powerhouse for Apple Devices

Best Buy is offering Mophie’s triple charging pad for Apple devices at $149.99, a significant reduction from its original $199.99 price tag, making it a must-have for Apple users.

Classic Sneakers: Comfort and Style with Reformation

Lastly, Reformation’s classic sneakers, known for their cushioned soles, are on sale for $44.40, a major cut from their original $148 price tag. This deal is perfect for sneakerheads and comfort seekers alike.

These deals are time-limited, so consumers are encouraged to seize these opportunities quickly to take advantage of the substantial discounts.

Business Canada Fashion
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

