Port Kells Propane Leak: Evacuations and Road Closures in Surrey Neighbourhood

On Wednesday afternoon, Surrey’s Port Kells neighbourhood was brought to a sudden standstill. A propane leak at a local gas station triggered an immediate emergency response, leading to evacuations and road closures in the vicinity of 88 Avenue and Harvie Road. It was a situation that demanded swift and effective action, as emergency crews rushed to manage the potentially dangerous situation.

Emergency Response and Road Closures

As the situation unfolded, Surrey RCMP took to social media to keep the public informed. They noted that Harvie Road had been closed off between 90 Avenue and 188 Street, while 88 Avenue was off-limits from 187 Street to 192 Street. The immediate area was cordoned off as the vital task of managing the leak commenced. Motorists were urged to avoid the area while crews worked to resolve the issue at hand.

Evacuations and Public Cooperation

Given the nature of the incident, authorities decided to err on the side of caution. They initiated evacuations in the affected area, asking the public to stay clear while emergency services responded to the gas leak. The cooperation of the residents and motorists was crucial to ensuring the situation was handled efficiently, and there were no reports of injuries.

The Resolution and Reopening

By 3:20 p.m., in an update that brought relief to many, police announced that the roads were being reopened. The incident had been successfully managed, the risk neutralised, and life in Port Kells could begin to return to normal. Police expressed their gratitude for the public’s cooperation during the incident, once again highlighting the importance of community solidarity in times of crisis.