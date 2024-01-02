en English
Canada

Porcupine Plain Unites: Overwhelming Support for Toddler Battling Cancer

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:05 am EST
Porcupine Plain Unites: Overwhelming Support for Toddler Battling Cancer

Over 700 residents of Porcupine Plain, a small community in Saskatchewan, Canada, rallied in an unprecedented display of solidarity for a local family. Their collective heart was set on aiding 14-month-old Madison Butler, a brave little warrior confronting Grade 3 Anaplastic Ependymoma brain cancer. The arena of Chase Place became the stage for this remarkable gathering on December 22, where the local senior hockey team, the Porcupine Plain Blues, engaged in a spirited game against the Hudson Bay Hunters. However, the true victory that night lay beyond the competitive play.

Community Upliftment in the Face of Adversity

The hockey game was not just about scoring goals, but a fundraiser designed to alleviate the financial burden on Madison’s family. The family had to seek medical treatment in Chicago, as the necessary procedures were not available within Canada’s borders. Madison has recently completed her Proton radiation treatment and returned home just in time for Christmas. The fundraiser was a testament to the community’s resolve to ensure Madison’s family could focus solely on her health.

A Night of Generosity and Compassion

The fundraiser was a vibrant mix of activities, from a 50/50 raffle, a teddy bear toss, to a shootout competition, and live auctions featuring signed sports memorabilia. The 50/50 raffle was won by Ray Moroz, who exhibited remarkable generosity by sharing his winnings among the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital, the Senior Blues, and Madison herself. The teddy bear toss was another highlight, amassing 251 teddies. New bears found their way to the children’s hospital, while used ones were donated to the Salvation Army and local food banks.

A Resounding Success: Over $64,000 Raised

The event exceeded all expectations by raising over $64,000. The substantial sum was handed over to Madison’s family, a concrete manifestation of the community’s overwhelming support. The family expressed heartfelt gratitude for the assistance they received. This singular event serves as a reminder of the extraordinary feats a united community can achieve.

Canada Health
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

