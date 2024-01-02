Policy Victories and Challenges: A Year in Review for the Lethbridge Chamber of Commerce

In a year fraught with both achievements and challenges, the Lethbridge Chamber of Commerce has emerged with a host of significant policy victories, as outlined by spokesperson Bester. The cornerstone of these successful strategies is the policy titled ‘Creating an Effective Workforce for the Changing Economy.’ This initiative addresses the ever-evolving landscape of human resource challenges, laying a foundation for workforce adaptability that not only benefits Lethbridge but also resonates across the province and the nation.

Addressing the Electric Elephant in the Room

‘Addressing Rising Electricity Costs for Alberta SMEs and Citizens,’ another triumphant policy, has taken on the formidable task of managing the escalating energy expenses burdening Alberta’s Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and citizens. Furthermore, ‘Investing in Market Access for Southern Alberta Business’ has broadened the horizons for local enterprises, paving the way for stronger connections with the global market.

Federal-Level Policy Proposals

Notably, the Chamber has also proposed two policies at the federal level. These focus on bolstering post-secondary education and research funding and on diminishing the national digital divide. The latter is particularly crucial in an era where digital literacy and access to technology are increasingly synonymous with opportunities and prosperity.

Leadership and Challenges

June marked a transformative moment for the Chamber as Randy Helm took the reins as Chair of the Board of Directors. Helm’s fresh outlook on the organization’s leadership promises to steer the Chamber towards new frontiers. However, the journey hasn’t been without its hurdles. Despite a generous $12.4 million investment for 2,000 new apprenticeship seats, the demand continues to outstrip supply. Further, the call for increased affordable housing funding echoes louder than ever, with a mere $400,000 allocated to the Lethbridge Housing Authority.

Looking Forward to 2024

The Chamber has set its sights on a promising 2024, eager to decipher the results of the Brighter Together Survey. In addition, collaboration with Lethbridge’s mayor and the continuation of the Young Business Professionals Mentorship Program, which has seen encouraging results since its inception in 2022, are high on the priority list.

Lethbridge’s Economic Growth and Community Spirit

The city of Lethbridge has experienced a substantial surge in its information and cultural industries. This growth is largely credited to the presence of post-secondary institutions and the burgeoning high-tech scene. Alongside this, Lethbridge’s economy is witnessing a shift from pure production to value-added processing in the agriculture sector. The technology sector too is in full bloom, contributing to Lethbridge’s evolution into the third largest city in the province. The Tecconnect Entrepreneur Program has been instrumental in guiding businesses through this growth phase. Amidst all this expansion, Lethbridge has managed to strike a balance between the charm of a close-knit small community and the convenience of a burgeoning urban center, making it a city to watch in the coming years.