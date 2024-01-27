Police Hunt for Four Armed Robbery Suspects in Windsor

In a chilling episode of crime, Windsor police are on an active manhunt for four suspects implicated in an alleged armed robbery that transpired around 8 p.m. on Thursday. The stage for this harrowing incident was set in the 200 block of Patricia Road, a usually tranquil area near the University of Windsor.

Unsuspecting Victim in the Crosshairs

The victim, a 28-year-old man unsuspectingly turned prey, had transported the suspects from the Burlington area to Windsor. A journey that began with an innocuous intent, soon turned into a surprising ambush. Once the destination was reached, the victim found himself at the receiving end of an unexpected assault. He was threatened with a firearm, brutally struck in the head, and subsequently robbed of his money and vehicle by the suspects.

Non-fatal Injuries and the Escape

Despite the ordeal, the victim managed to survive the assault, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries. The perpetrators, described by the victim as black men in their 20s clad in dark clothing, executed a swift escape in the victim's 2013 grey Hyundai. The vehicle, along with the suspects, was last seen darting east on Riverside Drive West from Patricia Road.

A Plea for Public Assistance

As the Windsor police intensify their search for the suspects, they are appealing to the public for any information that could assist in identifying and locating these offenders. Anyone with pertinent information is encouraged to contact the Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit or provide details to Crime Stoppers anonymously. As the investigation continues, the community awaits the swift resolution of this unsettling incident.