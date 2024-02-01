Police Hunt for Brantford Man Charged with Striking Officer with Vehicle

Brantford law enforcement are calling upon the public's assistance to apprehend 37-year-old Brandon Christopher Pfeiffer. Pfeiffer is currently sought by the police on 10 separate charges, following an incident that occurred on January 24th, where he allegedly struck an officer with a vehicle. The officer was subsequently admitted to the hospital for medical care.

Charges against Pfeiffer

Among the charges registered against Pfeiffer are flight from a police officer, failure to stop after an accident, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, possession of property obtained by crime, and driving while suspended. These charges reveal the severity of the incident, with the assault on the peace officer being particularly grave.

Description of the suspect

Pfeiffer is described as a white male, standing at approximately 5-foot-8 and weighing 160 lbs. He has light brown facial hair and blue eyes, with a muscular physique. This description assists in identifying the suspect and contributes to the ongoing search operation.

Limited information about the incident

Detailed specifics surrounding the incident are currently withheld from the public. The police have refrained from releasing additional information, keeping crucial aspects of the investigation under wraps. This incident marks the second occasion where an officer from the Brantford police has been struck by a vehicle, hinting at an alarming trend.

Individuals with information regarding Pfeiffer's whereabouts are urged to promptly contact the police. As the investigation continues, the public's cooperation is instrumental in apprehending the suspect and ensuring the safety of the Brantford community.