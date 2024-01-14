en English
Aviation

Polar Vortex Disrupts WestJet Operations Leading to Mass Flight Cancellations

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:53 pm EST
Polar Vortex Disrupts WestJet Operations Leading to Mass Flight Cancellations

In the grip of a punishing polar vortex, WestJet’s operations across the western regions of Canada are experiencing significant disruptions. The extreme cold weather has rendered de-icing fluid ineffective in multiple cities, forcing the airline to cancel a total of 122 flights on Saturday morning. The worst hit was Calgary, with 75 cancellations, following over 100 cancellations on Friday.

Severe Cold Affecting Airport Operations

Aside from the impact on flights, the frigid temperatures have seeped into airport operations, immobilizing essential equipment such as bridges and fuel stations. This unprecedented situation led to the limitation of ground crew’s outdoor work time for safety reasons, further complicating matters.

Passengers Struggle Amid Flight Disruptions

Passengers have not been immune to the chaos. Individuals like Arslan Zahid, who experienced a flight cancellation in Regina, have wrestled with the challenges of finding accommodation and rebooking flights amidst the turmoil.

Industry Criticism and Response

Aviation expert John Gradek has criticized the airline industry for its lack of preparedness for the predictable cold weather, suggesting that airlines should have built more ground time into their schedules to accommodate such conditions. In response to the crisis, flexible change and cancel guidelines have been implemented for those traveling to or from Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba between January 11 and January 15. WestJet has acknowledged the inconvenience caused by the disruptions and expressed commitment to restoring operations and providing timely updates as the situation evolves.

Aviation Canada Weather
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

