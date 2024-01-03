Polar Prince Returns to Normal Operations After Titanic Tragedy

Normalcy has returned to the Polar Prince, the vessel that recently towed the ill-fated Titan submersible to the Titanic wreck site. The ship, previously recognized as the CCGS Sir Humphrey Gilbert, was sold to the Miawpukek First Nation in 2021 and has primarily been used for educational endeavours since. However, it took a tragic detour from its regular operations when, in collaboration with Horizon Maritime, it was chartered by OceanGate to transport the Titan submersible to the Titanic’s resting place.

Tragedy Strikes in the Deep

In 2023, the Polar Prince found itself at the center of a global tragedy when the Titan submersible it was towing imploded at the Titanic wreck site. The incident led to the unfortunate loss of all five individuals aboard the submersible. The Polar Prince, however, was not implicated in the tragic incident, and the investigation into OceanGate’s operations continues.

Return to Normal Operations

Now returned to its owners, the Polar Prince has resumed its pre-accident operations. According to Chief Mi’sel Joe of the Miawpukek First Nation, the ship is currently operating as usual in the Stephenville area. The vessel continues to serve its original purpose under the ownership of the Miawpukek First Nation, training young Indigenous cadets as seafarers for offshore supply vessels.

The Legacy of the Polar Prince

Despite the tragic detour in its journey, the Polar Prince remains an important educational tool for the Miawpukek First Nation. Its primary role is to foster the next generation of Indigenous seafarers, a mission it continues to uphold. The incident with the Titan submersible is, thus, an unfortunate chapter in its history, but the ship sails on, undeterred in its commitment to education and training.