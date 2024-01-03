en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Polar Prince Returns to Normal Operations After Titanic Tragedy

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:35 pm EST
Polar Prince Returns to Normal Operations After Titanic Tragedy

Normalcy has returned to the Polar Prince, the vessel that recently towed the ill-fated Titan submersible to the Titanic wreck site. The ship, previously recognized as the CCGS Sir Humphrey Gilbert, was sold to the Miawpukek First Nation in 2021 and has primarily been used for educational endeavours since. However, it took a tragic detour from its regular operations when, in collaboration with Horizon Maritime, it was chartered by OceanGate to transport the Titan submersible to the Titanic’s resting place.

Tragedy Strikes in the Deep

In 2023, the Polar Prince found itself at the center of a global tragedy when the Titan submersible it was towing imploded at the Titanic wreck site. The incident led to the unfortunate loss of all five individuals aboard the submersible. The Polar Prince, however, was not implicated in the tragic incident, and the investigation into OceanGate’s operations continues.

Return to Normal Operations

Now returned to its owners, the Polar Prince has resumed its pre-accident operations. According to Chief Mi’sel Joe of the Miawpukek First Nation, the ship is currently operating as usual in the Stephenville area. The vessel continues to serve its original purpose under the ownership of the Miawpukek First Nation, training young Indigenous cadets as seafarers for offshore supply vessels.

The Legacy of the Polar Prince

Despite the tragic detour in its journey, the Polar Prince remains an important educational tool for the Miawpukek First Nation. Its primary role is to foster the next generation of Indigenous seafarers, a mission it continues to uphold. The incident with the Titan submersible is, thus, an unfortunate chapter in its history, but the ship sails on, undeterred in its commitment to education and training.

0
Accidents Canada Education
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
4 mins ago
Pedro Pascal's Arm in Sling Sparks Concern among Fans amid 'Gladiator 2' Production
Marvel actor Pedro Pascal’s fans found themselves in a state of worry as a photograph of the actor, taken by Jaime Ray Newman, surfaced on social media showing him with his right arm in a sling. The image ignited a wave of concern among fans who took to the comments section on Instagram to inquire
Pedro Pascal's Arm in Sling Sparks Concern among Fans amid 'Gladiator 2' Production
Croton-on-Hudson Hit-and-Run: Pedestrian Killed, Driver Charged
12 mins ago
Croton-on-Hudson Hit-and-Run: Pedestrian Killed, Driver Charged
Icy Conditions Trigger Vehicle Accident in Elmira: Hydro Pole Knocked Down
14 mins ago
Icy Conditions Trigger Vehicle Accident in Elmira: Hydro Pole Knocked Down
Cranbrook Police Appeal for Public Assistance in Mysterious Crash
10 mins ago
Cranbrook Police Appeal for Public Assistance in Mysterious Crash
New Year's Eve Hit-and-Run Turns Deadly in Croton-on-Hudson
12 mins ago
New Year's Eve Hit-and-Run Turns Deadly in Croton-on-Hudson
Morning Mayhem: Multi-Car Collision Disrupts Traffic on Interstate 5
12 mins ago
Morning Mayhem: Multi-Car Collision Disrupts Traffic on Interstate 5
Latest Headlines
World News
Lane Closures at ISU Campus Amid Local Sports Victories
13 seconds
Lane Closures at ISU Campus Amid Local Sports Victories
'Houston Happens' Ushers in New Year with Zesty Citrus Fest and Refreshing Segments
48 seconds
'Houston Happens' Ushers in New Year with Zesty Citrus Fest and Refreshing Segments
The Silent Epidemic: Elderly Isolation in the Digital Age
1 min
The Silent Epidemic: Elderly Isolation in the Digital Age
EA FC 24 Unveils Team of the Week 16: Salah, Mané, and Premier League Stars Shine
2 mins
EA FC 24 Unveils Team of the Week 16: Salah, Mané, and Premier League Stars Shine
Puducherry Gears up for Parliamentary Polls Amid Welfare Schemes and Urban Development
2 mins
Puducherry Gears up for Parliamentary Polls Amid Welfare Schemes and Urban Development
Indiana's First Responder Shortage: A Call for State-Backed Incentives
2 mins
Indiana's First Responder Shortage: A Call for State-Backed Incentives
Latin America at a Crossroads: Pivotal Elections Set to Shape the Region's Political Landscape
2 mins
Latin America at a Crossroads: Pivotal Elections Set to Shape the Region's Political Landscape
Beyond Exercise and Sleep: Five Unconventional Techniques for Stress Management in 2024
3 mins
Beyond Exercise and Sleep: Five Unconventional Techniques for Stress Management in 2024
The Evolution of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu: The Rise of Leg Locks and Heel Hooks
3 mins
The Evolution of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu: The Rise of Leg Locks and Heel Hooks
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
40 mins
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
42 mins
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
1 hour
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
1 hour
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Intervenes for Nationals Detained in Myanmar
3 hours
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Intervenes for Nationals Detained in Myanmar

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app