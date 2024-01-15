Plooto Introduces Payment Orchestration Solution for Midsize Businesses

In a notable development for midsize businesses in Canada, Plooto, a dominant player in payment automation solutions for small-to-midsized businesses (SMBs), has unveiled a new payment orchestration solution. This first-of-its-kind offering in the country is specifically designed to tackle the unique cash management obstacles that midsize enterprises encounter.

Addressing Complex Workflows and Enhancing Security

The new solution from Plooto delivers a myriad of features intended to support complex workflows and bolster security measures – two aspects that gain paramount importance as businesses expand. It integrates stringent security controls and dual controls aimed at minimizing human error and fraud. Furthermore, it provides a single sign-on feature for easy management of user access, and facilitates seamless two-way sync and automated reconciliation through its integration with Oracle Netsuite.

Offering Competitive Pricing and Scalability

Plooto has competitively priced its new service with the intention of aiding finance teams in scaling their operations without bearing excessive costs. The company’s solutions are recognized for their all-in-one payables and receivables automation capabilities. Its commitment to expanding its platform’s capabilities has been acknowledged with Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 and Fast 50 awards for rapid growth.

Company Profile and Future Plans

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Toronto, Plooto serves over 10,000 North American businesses and integrates with top accounting software platforms such as Quickbooks, Xero, and NetSuite. As part of its ongoing growth strategy, the company has recently fortified its leadership team with seasoned professionals from the financial services industry. This move indicates Plooto’s intent to further broaden its services and enhance its market presence.