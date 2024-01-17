PIMCO Canada Corp Announces January Cash Distributions for ETF Series

On the 17th of January, 2024, PIMCO Canada Corp. communicated its January cash distributions for the ETF series of its monthly distributing mutual funds. With PIMCO serving as the administrator and manager of the ETFs, Pacific Investment Management Company LLC has been entrusted with providing sub-advisory services to the funds.

Record Date and Payout Schedule

Unitholders who are on record as of January 24, 2024, will be eligible to receive the cash distribution. The payment is set to be made on or about January 31, 2024. The announcement also included the per-unit cash distribution amounts for the various funds.

PIMCO’s Legacy and Parentage

Founded in 1971, PIMCO has emerged as a leading manager in the fixed income investment space. The company operates as a subsidiary of Allianz S.E., a global heavyweight in financial services. Over the decades, PIMCO has earned the trust of its investors, demonstrating a consistent ability to navigate the complexities of the fixed income market.

Forward-Looking Statements and Investment Risks

The announcement also contained a series of forward-looking statements. However, it was emphasized that these should not be taken as guarantees of future performance due to the inherent risks and uncertainties involved. The company also reminded investors of the risks tied to mutual fund investments, highlighting that past performance might not always reflect future results. It was underscored that PIMCO’s services cater primarily to qualified institutions and financial professionals. As such, individual investors were encouraged to consult their personal advisors to identify investment options best suited to their circumstances.