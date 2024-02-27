Pigeon Lake Poker Run Hits Jackpot for Local Schools, Raises $80,000

The West of the Fifth Poker Run at Pigeon Lake turned out to be more than just a weekend gathering; it became a beacon of community spirit and generosity. Organized with the aim of supporting local education and emergency services, the event surpassed expectations, drawing a large crowd and promising substantial funds for a noble cause.

Community Comes Together

With approximately 100 volunteers at the helm, the event showcased the power of community engagement. Organizer Susann Stone, along with volunteers from Lakedell School, Falun School, Pipestone Elementary School, and Pigeon Lake Regional High School, orchestrated a day filled with activities that not only entertained but also highlighted the importance of giving back. Participants like Meghan Tabler and her son Hunter, Brett Lebelle with his snowmobile, RV owner Kathie Dryen, and Jocelyn Smith shared their joy and satisfaction, underscoring the event's success in fostering community bonds.

Funds for the Future

The Poker Run's primary goal was to raise funds for local schools and fire departments, and it did so with flying colors. Susann Stone announced an anticipated total of $80,000, earmarked for school field trips and playground equipment. This financial injection is expected to provide enriching experiences for students, enhancing their learning and recreational opportunities. Furthermore, the proceeds will also benefit South Pigeon Lake and Mulhurst Bay fire departments, continuing a tradition of community support and collaboration.

Lasting Impact

As the dust settles on what was an eventful day, the real winners are the students and community members who will benefit from the funds raised. The success of the West of the Fifth Poker Run at Pigeon Lake exemplifies how community-driven initiatives can make a significant difference in the lives of many. The event not only provided immediate enjoyment and camaraderie but also laid the groundwork for future opportunities and improvements in the community's educational and emergency services.