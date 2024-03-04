Pictou County's Water Infrastructure Receives $17.7M Boost from Governments

Three communities in Pictou County are set to see significant improvements in their water infrastructure, thanks to a combined investment exceeding $17.7 million from federal and provincial governments, along with contributions from the Municipality of the County of Pictou and the towns of New Glasgow, Stellarton, and Trenton. Announced by key figures including Minister Sean Fraser and Premier Tim Houston, this funding will facilitate five pivotal projects aimed at enhancing water quality and wastewater management across the region.

Addressing Water Quality and Capacity

The cornerstone of this initiative is the construction of a new water distribution system, extending the existing MacLellans Brook network by about 8 kilometers. This extension is expected to provide safer drinking water to nearly 195 properties in Greenwood and Coalburn, which have been grappling with poor water quality due to natural geological challenges.

Infrastructure Upgrades Across Communities

In New Glasgow, efforts will be divided between separating combined sewer systems to support future growth and replacing outdated waterlines to ensure cleaner water for residents. Similarly, Stellarton's water distribution and wastewater management capabilities will be bolstered through the replacement of crucial infrastructure on Claremont Avenue. Trenton's focus will be on installing a new storm sewer system, significantly enhancing the town's ability to manage wastewater and stormwater efficiently.

Strategic Investment for Sustainable Growth

This investment is not just about addressing immediate needs but also about laying the foundation for sustainable growth and development in Pictou County. By improving water infrastructure, these projects not only promise to enhance the quality of life for local residents but also to support economic development by increasing the region's capacity to accommodate future expansions.

As these projects unfold, the residents of Pictou County can look forward to a future where clean water is more accessible, and the environmental footprint of their communities is significantly reduced. This collective effort marks a significant milestone in ensuring that Pictou County's water infrastructure meets the needs of its growing population, reinforcing the importance of strategic partnerships in achieving long-term sustainability goals.