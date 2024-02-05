Picton Resident Wins $100,000 Lottery: A Christmas Gift That Keeps on Giving

Kathryn Vidito, a resident of Picton, Ontario, received an unexpected surprise when she discovered that she had won $100,000 from the Instant Gift Pack lottery. The winning ticket was gifted to her by her sister as part of their Christmas celebrations. Initially, Vidito was in disbelief, but after rechecking the ticket, she realized that she had indeed become a winner.

A Sibling's Pact Fulfilled

Vidito's initial disbelief turned into overwhelming excitement. She immediately contacted her sister, who was skeptical until Vidito showed her the winning ticket in person. The sisters had a longstanding agreement to share any lottery winnings, a pact that was now being fulfilled.

Plans for the Unexpected Windfall

With their shared fortune, the sisters are planning for an exciting adventure. They intend to use their winnings for travel and celebrate their good fortune with a much-deserved getaway. The journey will be a fitting tribute to their shared luck and the agreement that brought them here.

Claiming the Prize

Vidito claimed her prize at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. It's important to note that the odds of winning any prize with the Instant Gift Pack is 1 in 100. Vidito's lucky ticket was purchased at Scott's Store on Lake Street in Picton, adding another feather to the store's cap.