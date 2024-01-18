Physician Appeals Against Medical Practice Restrictions in P.E.I. Court

In a legal face-off that has garnered attention across Prince Edward Island, Dr. Eunice Hove, an esteemed physician from Alberton, has challenged the chains shackling her medical practice. Supported by her attorney, Scott Barry, Dr. Hove voiced her plight against the restrictions imposed by the College of Physicians and Surgeons in court this Wednesday.

Advertisment

The Restrictions and the Appeal

In October 2023, the College had decreed that Dr. Hove could only cater to patients in person, capping her daily patient count to a maximum of 40. Barry contends that these constraints are inflicting substantial professional and financial damage on Dr. Hove. He emphasized that if these restrictions persist, his client would suffer irreparable harm.

Behind the Imposition

Advertisment

The College, represented by attorney Doug Drysdale, is currently probing Dr. Hove's competency after receiving three complaints. The investigation revealed that an overwhelming 90% of her appointments were conducted via phone between March 2020 and January 2023. Further, the patient charts under Dr. Hove's supervision were found bereft of crucial information. More alarmingly, she had redirected complex cases to hospital emergency rooms, bypassing her responsibility to treat them.

The Outcome

The investigation into Dr. Hove's competency is projected to span six months. Initially, the College contemplated suspending her entirely, but instead opted to impose the aforementioned restrictions. The Supreme Court of P.E.I. Justice Tracey L. Clements, overseeing the proceedings, is expected to announce her decision in March, bringing a semblance of closure to this contentious case.